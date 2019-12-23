|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:42 | 23.12.2019
Everfuel Awarded Grant for the Establishment of a Large-Scale Hydrogen Production Facility in Denmark
Everfuel Europe A/S (Everfuel) has been awarded in excess EUR 6 million from the Danish Energy Agency for the project HySynergy, which aims to establish a large-scale, electrolysis-based hydrogen production facility at the Shell refinery in Fredericia, Denmark.
The Danish Energy Agency has awarded in excess of EUR 6 million for the development of the HySynergy hydrogen production project in Fredericia, Denmark. Everfuel will be the owner and operator of the hydrogen production facility, while Shell will be main off-taker of hydrogen from the electrolyser. Everfuel will also install hydrogen storage, trailer filling stations and operate hydrogen trailers to supply hydrogen fuel in Denmark.
The parties will continue to work on permits and agreements related to the project, and are expecting to provide further details on the project during first half of 2020. Initial capacity of the electrolyser will be 20 MW, while the location at Fredericia will be prepared to accommodate for a capacity increase of up to 1GW.
The shareholders in Everfuel are E.F. Holding (80,1%) and Nel (19,9%).
