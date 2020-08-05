|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 29.07.2020
Evergy Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2nd Quarter Results
Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) announced today it will release its 2020 second quarter earnings Wednesday, August 5, 2020, before market open. The company plans to host its quarterly conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
A replay of the conference call will be available from about 1 p.m. Eastern, August 5, through August 12, 2020, at (855) 859-2056, conference ID 3885865.The replay will be available on the Evergy website at www.investors.evergy.com.
Evergy’s mission is to empower a better future. Today, half the power supplied to homes and businesses by Evergy comes from emission-free sources, creating more reliable energy with less impact to the environment. We will continue to innovate and adopt new technologies that give our customers better ways to manage their energy use.
For more information about Evergy, Inc., visit us at www.evergy.com.
