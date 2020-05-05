23:00 | 21.04.2020

Evergy to conduct 2020 shareholder meeting online

On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) will conduct its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Due to unprecedented public health circumstances and the need to protect the safety of our shareholders and employees, the annual shareholder meeting will be conducted virtually. The meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. Central) and can be accessed at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EVRG2020. To participate, all shareholders must enter the control number found on their proxy cards or voting instruction forms. At the meeting, shareholders will vote to elect 13 members of the Board of Directors and other business matters set forth in the notice of the meeting.

Event:Evergy 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholder



Date:May 5, 2020



Time:11 a.m. Eastern (10 a.m. Central)



Access:www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EVRG2020About Evergy, Inc.

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) provides clean, safe and reliable energy to 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. The 2018 combination of KCP&L and Westar Energy to form Evergy created a leading energy company that provides value to shareholders and a stronger company for customers. Evergy’s mission is to empower a better future. Today, half the power supplied to homes and businesses by Evergy comes from emission-free sources, creating more reliable energy with less impact to the environment. We will continue to innovate and adopt new technologies that give our customers better ways to manage their energy use. For more information about Evergy, Inc., visit us at www.evergyinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005895/en/