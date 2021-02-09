ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:15 | 09.02.2021
Eversource Energy Declares Common Dividend

The Board of Trustees of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) today approved a quarterly dividend of $0.6025 per share, payable on March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 4, 2021.
Eversource Energy operates New England’s largest energy delivery company and is committed to safety, reliability, environmental leadership and stewardship, as well as expanding energy and sustainability options for approximately 4.3 million electric, natural gas and water customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. It has approximately 343 million common shares outstanding.View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209006115/en/

