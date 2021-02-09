|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 09.02.2021
Eversource Energy Declares Common Dividend
The Board of Trustees of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) today approved a quarterly dividend of $0.6025 per share, payable on March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 4, 2021.
