13:32 | 16.12.2021

EVgo Launches New Mobile App to Drive Personalized, Industry-Leading EV Charging Services

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today unveiled the all-new EVgo mobile app. The app’s modern design, convenient new features and enhanced performance provide a streamlined driver experience, giving customers more reliable and personalized charging services while on the go. Customers can charge with EVgo and our roaming partners in just three easy steps: plug in, tap to start, and charge up. The new app supports EVgo’s goal to make charging simple, delivering an industry-leading user experience that makes switching to an EV more inviting. EV drivers utilizing EVgo’s charging network, comprised of more than 1500 public fast chargers and 1,200+ L2 chargers across 68 metropolitan areas and 35 states, can enjoy a highly personalized experience through the app. Built with the EV driver in mind and to help quickly identify what stations are best for their vehicle, the app allows drivers to add their vehicles to their “garage” by easily scanning their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), creating a customized vehicle profile that can be used to filter the map based on the vehicle’s specific connector types. The app also seamlessly integrates the EVgo Rewards™ loyalty program so drivers can save money the more they charge with EVgo. In addition to increased options for personalization, the new app boasts enhanced search capabilities, enabling drivers to search by business or location name, charger name, points of interest, location, and more, as well as view key charging site details such as parking information, pricing, and power levels. Featuring a redesigned map – with real-time station level availability per charger – EVgo app users can also get turn-by-turn directions to available EV chargers nearby. “We’ve updated the EVgo app to accommodate the EV-enabled lifestyle of our current customers and the millions more who will be driving EVs over the next few years,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. “Drivers can customize the app to serve their unique charging needs, whether it’s through learning more about EVs and EV charging, searching for high powered 350 kWh stations or EVgo chargers with integrated Tesla connectors, or reserving a charger ahead of time, our new app serves as an EV driver’s concierge for charging experiences.” The new EVgo app enables users to manage their account within the app, as well as find answers to frequently asked questions, receive assistance from the new Help Center, and access 24/7 support from the EVgo Charging Crew. In select locations across the U.S., users can reserve a charger at any time and view upcoming reservations with EVgo Reservations™. Drivers can even access chargers located within gated facilities—including free entry for the duration of their charging session—by scanning a QR code. In addition to this increased accessibility, users may also receive coupons and store discounts from participating business located near charging stations directly within the app with EVgo Advantage™. The EVgo app will be available today for download on iOS devices and will be available on Android devices next week. For more information about the EVgo app and EVgo’s charging network, visit www.evgo.com.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network serves over 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states and more than 310,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

