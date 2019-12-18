|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
13:00 | 18.12.2019
EVIO, Inc. [OTC:EVIO] Addresses Recent Stock Price Decrease Despite Strong Sales and Revenue
EVIO Inc. (the “Company” or “EVIO”) (OTC:EVIO), Board of Directors addresses recent decline in stock price and market capitalization.
During the last four weeks certain company noteholders have exercised their right to convert over $1.3 million in convertible promissory notes into Common Stock. The Common Stock was issued under Rule 144 and had been subject to applicable holding periods before it could be sold. The notes were previously taken to execute the company’s growth plans and retire debt. Upon the filing of the 10Q for the period ending June 30, 2019 on November 15, 2019, the company became current on its SEC filing requirement and OTCMarkets upgraded EVIO from a stop sign to pink status, which allowed certain noteholders to exit out of their positions.
William Waldrop, Company CEO stated: “These convertible notes have had a dramatic impact on our stock price in recent weeks as multiple noteholders simultaneously converted their notes into common stock at a discount to the market price. The volume and frequency of these conversion have put considerable downward pressure on the stock price.”
Lori Glauser, COO stated: “Sales and revenue growth are stronger than ever. The recent hemp and cannabis harvests have led the company to record sales, while our turnaround times have been reduced to 3 to 5 days. Our website hemptesting.com is attracting new hemp and CBD customers from around the world.”
It is management’s opinion that at the Company’s current market capitalization, the Company is undervalued. The Company anticipates that the share price may continue to be volatile in the coming weeks.
For more information, visit www.eviolabs.com.
