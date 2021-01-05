|
Evoqua Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) announced plans to hold its First Quarter earnings conference call Tuesday, February 2 at 10:00 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the Company’s First Quarter 2021 results will be issued prior to the call. The information to join the earnings conference call is below:
(866) 690-2108
International Participant Dial-in:
(918) 398-8081
Conference ID:
3280356
(855) 859-2056
International Replay:
(404) 537-3406
Replay available:
Beginning 1:00 p.m. ET on February 2 until 11:59 p.m. on February 16, 2021
Conference ID:
3280356
The live audio webcast and presentation slides for the call will be accessible via Evoqua’s Investor Relations website, http://aqua.evoqua.com/. The link to the webcast replay as well as the presentation slides will also be posted on Evoqua’s Investor Relations website.
