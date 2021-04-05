22:30 | 05.04.2021

Evoqua Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) announced plans to hold its Second Quarter earnings conference call Wednesday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the Company’s Second Quarter 2021 results will be issued prior to the call. The information to join the earnings conference call is below:

Conference telephone number:

US Participant Dial-in: (866) 690-2108 International Participant Dial-in: (918) 398-8081 Conference ID: 5539696

This call will be recorded.

US Replay: (855) 859-2056 International Replay: (404) 537-3406 Replay available: Beginning 1:00 p.m. ET on May 5 until 11:59 p.m. on May 19, 2021 Conference ID: 5539696 The live audio webcast and presentation slides for the call will be accessible via Evoqua’s Investor Relations website, http://aqua.evoqua.com/. The link to the webcast replay as well as the presentation slides will also be posted on Evoqua’s Investor Relations website.

