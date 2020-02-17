|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:00 | 17.02.2020
Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Upcoming Investor Events
Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced it will participate in four investor conferences in February and March 2020.
Keith Buettner, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Evoqua’s Integrated Solutions and Services Segment, and Dan Brailer, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in group meetings at Citi’s 2020 Global Industrials Conference in Miami, Florida on February 19.
Ariel Kuperminc, Treasurer, will participate in the JP Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference with a presentation at 11:40 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in Miami, Florida on February 25. Dan Brailer will also be in attendance and will join in group discussions.
Snehal Desai, Chief Growth Officer, will participate in the Gabelli 30th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium in New York on February 27. Snehal will present at 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Dan Brailer will also be in attendance and will join in group discussions. Webcast registration can be found on Evoqua’s investor relations website.
Evoqua Chief Executive Officer, Ron Keating, and Chief Financial Officer, Ben Stas, will participate in the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on March 3 and 4. Ron Keating will present on March 4 at 9:50 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. Ben Stas and Dan Brailer will be available to participate in group discussions. Webcast registration can be found on Evoqua’s investor relations website.
