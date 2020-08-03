|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 03.08.2020
Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Upcoming Investor Events
Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced it will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.
Ben Stas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Industrial Conference with a fireside chat at 10:20 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 6, 2020.
Mr. Stas will also participate in the Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference with a fireside chat at 4:40 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Snehal Desai, Chief Growth Officer, will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference with a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at a time to be determined. Once available, the website will be updated with the fireside chat time.
Dan Brailer, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in virtual group discussions for all three conferences.
The Jefferies Virtual Industrial Conference and the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference will be webcast and available for replay for 180 days. Webcast event registrations are located on Evoqua’s investor relations website at https://aqua.evoqua.com/.
