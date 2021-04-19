18:00 | 20.10.2021

Evoqua Water Technologies Invests in New Sustainability and Innovation Hub

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), a leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of its new Sustainability and Innovation Hub located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The commemoration brought together regional academic, government, and industry leaders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005818/en/To inaugurate the event, Ron Keating, Evoqua’s Chief Executive Officer (center right), was joined by the Mayor of Pittsburgh, William Peduto (center left), Evoqua Board Member and Hall of Fame athlete Lynn Swann (left), and Evoqua’s Chief Growth Officer, Snehal Desai (right). (Photo: Business Wire)

The Sustainability and Innovation Hub is located in the Lawrenceville Tech Forge, part of Pittsburgh’s urban technology park, and a hotbed for innovation in the region. The new facility will enable further advancement and development of cutting-edge and sustainable water treatment technologies critical to addressing emerging water trends, including water and climate risks, connectivity, and health and safety. The 18,000 square-foot facility houses a hands-on demonstration and training area, pilot testing environment, and a state-of-the-art laboratory to grow Evoqua’s analytical and feasibility study capacity. The collaborative workspace is designed to provide strategic and timely technical capabilities, illustrating the company’s commitment to delivering excellence to its customers. “Every day, the Evoqua team is committed to transforming water and enriching the lives of our customers and their communities,” said Ron Keating, Evoqua’s Chief Executive Officer. “The investment in this new facility aligns with our strategy to advance our research and development capabilities to help solve some of the world’s most challenging water issues. In addition, the Hub will provide a path for future expansion of Evoqua’s sustainable products and solutions while creating opportunities for collaboration with strategic partners.” To inaugurate the event, Ron Keating, Evoqua’s Chief Executive Officer, was joined by the Mayor of Pittsburgh, William Peduto, a champion of sustainability and clean water resources, Evoqua Board Member and Hall of Fame athlete Lynn Swann, and Evoqua’s Chief Growth Officer, Snehal Desai.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.® To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.

