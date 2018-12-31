|
13:00 | 04.02.2020
Evoqua Water Technologies Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today reported results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were $346.1 million, an increase of 7.2% as compared to the prior year period. The revenue increase was driven primarily by organic revenue growth of 5.7%, along with an increase of 1.6% from acquisitions, offset slightly by negative currency translation. Net income for the quarter was $53.5 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.44. Net income for the quarter includes a net pre-tax benefit on the sale of the Memcor product line of $49.0 million. Additionally, net income includes non-cash foreign currency translation gains related to intercompany loans of $6.6 million in the current quarter as compared to a loss of $4.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $43.6 million, an increase of $5.2 million, or 13.5%, versus the prior year period. Adjusted EPS was $0.04.
“Our first quarter performance was strong. Revenues grew 7.2%, driven by organic revenue growth of 5.7%. Service revenues grew 4.6% as our outsourced water business, including our digitally enabled pay for usage model Water One, remains on track and growing. Our order book is robust, and we continue to see strong pipeline activity. Profitability benefited from the strong services growth, improving Adjusted EBITDA margins,” stated Ron Keating, Evoqua’s CEO.
Mr. Keating continued, “We completed the Memcor product line sale on December 31, finalizing the previously announced divestiture. In mid-January we used $100 million of proceeds from the transaction to reduce the debt balance as we work to lower our leverage while continuing to invest in our growth strategy. Net leverage at the end of the first quarter was 3.4x, improving from 4.2x in the first quarter of the prior year.”
“We are off to a solid start and we reaffirm our full year outlook. Our end markets remain strong and stable and customers continue to look to Evoqua to solve complex water treatment challenges.”
Segment revenues increased $17.6 million, or 8.4%, to $228.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Organic revenues increased approximately 7.8% as compared to the same period in the prior year –
Capital revenue increased by $9.7 million, exclusive of acquisitions, as compared to the prior year. The increase is primarily driven by continued strong demand in the microelectronics and chemical processing end markets.
Service revenue increased by $6.8 million, driven by both volume increases as well as price realization.
Aftermarket revenues were generally flat in the period.
The recent investment in Frontier Water Systems LLC contributed $1.3 million of revenue in the period.
Operating profit increased $5.3 million, or 19.0%, to $33.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to the prior year period –
Segment profitability improved $7.3 million in the period driven by increased revenue volume, price, along with the leverage of revenue volume and mix.
Profitability in the current year was also favorably impacted $1.0 million by the non-recurrence of $0.5 million of charges related to the achievement of earn-out targets associated with the Pure Water acquisition that was reflected in the prior year results, as well as the non-recurrence of other charges noted in the prior year of approximately $0.5 million related to restructuring and inactive sites.
Negative drivers to profitability included increased employee related expenses of $1.4 million and $1.6 million from higher depreciation and amortization expense as the segment continues to invest in revenue generating assets.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $5.9 million, or 13.8%, to $48.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to the prior year period. The increase in segment Adjusted EBITDA resulted from the same factors which impacted operating profit, other than the change in depreciation and amortization, and for this segment also excludes –
Activity incurred in the prior year that impacted Adjusted EBITDA for this segment which aggregated to approximately $1.0 million as discussed above.
Revenues increased by $5.5 million, or 4.9%, to $118.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to the same period in the prior year –
Overall revenues increased $2.3 million in the period driven primarily by increased aftermarket volume across multiple businesses and price realization.
Recently acquired business ATG UV Technology Limited contributed $3.9 million of increased revenue.
The impact of foreign currency translation was a reduction to revenue of $0.7 million.
Operating profit increased $58.6 million to $63.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to the same prior year period –
$56.0 million of non-recurring items driving operating profit in the current period include –
$49.0 million net pre-tax benefit on sale of the Memcor product line, which is net of $8.3 million of discretionary compensation payments to employees in connection with the transaction and $1.0 million in transaction costs incurred in the three months ended December 31, 2019.
A net recovery of costs incurred by the Company from a settlement with a third-party vendor associated with remediation of manufacturing defects caused by the vendor of $1.4 million as compared to prior year expense of $1.0 million.
Reductions in costs related to the achievement of earn-out targets associated with certain acquisitions of $1.3 million as compared to prior year expense of $0.7 million.
Reductions in other non-recurring costs by $2.6 million.
Profit increased $1.8 million based on organic revenue volume and mix performance, augmented by improved pricing. The recently acquired ATG UV Technology Limited contributed $0.6 million of profit.
Segment operating profit also includes the positive impact of $0.8 million of lower depreciation expense.
Operating profit was reduced by $0.6 million, net as compared to the prior period as the increased benefits from the two-segment realignment resulted in cost savings of $1.4 million as compared to the same period in the prior year, offset by increased employment costs related to inflation and incentive of $2.0 million. The impact of foreign currency translation was immaterial.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $1.8 million, or 12.9%, to $15.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to $14.0 million in the same period of the prior year. The increase in segment Adjusted EBITDA was driven by the same factors which impacted segment operating profit, other than the change from depreciation and amortization, and for this segment also excludes –
Activity incurred in the current and prior year that impacted Adjusted EBITDA for this segment which aggregated to $56.0 million as discussed above.
$
346,105
$
323,002
Cost of product sales and services
(240,390
)
(234,272
)
Gross profit
105,715
88,730
General and administrative expense
(45,770
)
(54,831
)
Sales and marketing expense
(38,014
)
(36,152
)
Research and development expense
(3,684
)
(4,146
)
Total operating expenses
(87,468
)
(95,129
)
Other operating income, net
51,445
40
(6,359
)
Interest expense
(13,583
)
(14,443
)
(20,802
)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(2,603
)
4,514
(16,288
)
361
442
53,145
$
(16,730
)
Basic income (loss) per common share
$
0.46
$
(0.15
)
Diluted income (loss) per common share
$
0.44
$
(0.15
)
Current assets
$
682,218
$
637,293
Cash and cash equivalents
194,903
109,881
Receivables, net
242,036
257,585
Inventories, net
148,784
137,164
Contract assets
73,909
73,467
Other current assets
22,586
21,940
Assets held for sale
—
37,256
Property, plant, and equipment, net
339,135
333,584
Goodwill
397,006
392,890
Intangible assets, net
319,665
314,767
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
42,532
—
Other non-current assets
29,746
28,505
Non-current assets held for sale
—
30,809
Current liabilities
$
405,516
$
322,221
Accounts payable
134,808
144,247
Current portion of debt
113,707
13,418
Contract liabilities
43,634
39,051
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
101,656
101,839
Other current liabilities
11,711
9,458
Liabilities held for sale
—
14,208
Non‑current liabilities
989,656
1,049,805
Long‑term debt, net of deferred financing fees
851,570
951,599
Obligation under operating leases
32,871
—
Other non-current liabilities
105,215
94,541
Non-current liabilities held for sale
—
3,665
Shareholders’ equity
Common stock, par value $0.01: authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued 117,653 shares, outstanding 115,570 at December 31, 2019; issued 116,008, outstanding 114,344 shares at September 30, 2019
1,170
1,154
Treasury stock: 2,083 shares at December 31, 2019 and 1,664 shares at September 30, 2019
(2,837
)
(2,837
)
Additional paid‑in capital
560,132
552,422
Retained deficit
(123,854
)
(174,976
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(21,655
)
(13,004
)
Non‑controlling interest
2,174
3,063
53,506
$
(16,288
)
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to cash flows provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
25,143
23,090
Amortization of debt related costs
701
556
Deferred income taxes
(679
)
(766
)
Share-based compensation
3,680
4,525
Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment
173
(100
)
Gain on sale of business
(58,279
)
—
Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses on intercompany loans and other non-cash items
(6,086
)
4,661
Changes in assets and liabilities
(13,427
)
(11,544
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
4,732
4,134
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(17,572
)
(17,569
)
Purchase of intangibles
(210
)
(341
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
251
237
Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash of $12,117
108,921
—
Acquisitions, net of $0 cash received
(11,160
)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
80,230
(17,673
)
Issuance of debt, net of deferred issuance costs
3,532
4,022
Borrowings under credit facility
13
15,000
Repayment of debt
(3,793
)
(17,891
)
Repayment of capital lease obligation
(4,162
)
(3,285
)
Payment of earn-out related to previous acquisitions
(175
)
—
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
4,046
68
Taxes paid related to net share settlements of share-based compensation awards
—
(15
)
Cash paid for interest rate cap
—
(2,235
)
Distribution to non‑controlling interest
(1,250
)
(600
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,789
)
(4,936
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
1,849
(724
)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
85,022
(19,199
)
82,365
194,903
$
63,166
Adjusted EBITDA is one of the primary metrics used by management to evaluate the financial performance of our business. We present Adjusted EBITDA, which is not a recognized financial measure under GAAP, because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results and provides greater clarity to management and our investors regarding the operational impact of long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance as follows:
to assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance;
in our management incentive compensation which is based in part on components of Adjusted EBITDA;
in certain calculations under our senior secured credit facilities, which use components of Adjusted EBITDA;
to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies;
to make budgeting decisions; and
to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures.
In addition to the above, our chief operating decision maker uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of each reportable operating segment to evaluate the operating performance of such segments. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of the reportable operating segments does not include certain charges that are presented within corporate activities. These charges include certain restructuring and other business transformation charges that have been incurred to align and reposition the Company to the current reporting structure, acquisition related costs (including transaction costs, integration costs and recognition of backlog intangible assets recorded in purchase accounting) and share-based compensation charges.
You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons we consider it appropriate for supplemental analysis. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future, we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.
With respect to our guidance, we have not presented a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because it is impractical to forecast certain items without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized.
The following is a reconciliation of our Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):
$
53.5
$
(16.3
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
2.6
(4.5
)
Interest expense
13.6
14.4
Operating profit (loss)
69.7
(6.4
)
Depreciation and amortization
25.1
23.1
EBITDA
94.8
16.7
Restructuring and related business transformation costs (a)
1.7
5.7
Share-based compensation (b)
3.7
4.6
Transaction costs (c)
0.2
2.1
Other (gains) losses and expenses (d)
(56.8
)
9.3
Adjusted EBITDA
$
43.6
$
38.4
(a)
(A)
amounts related to the Company’s transition from a three-segment structure to a two-segment operating model designed to better serve the needs of customers worldwide; and
(B)
amounts related to various other initiatives implemented to restructure and reorganize our business with the appropriate management team and cost structure.
$
1.0
$
1.9
Cost of sales
0.3
0.2
S&M expense
—
0.2
G&A expense
0.3
1.5
Other operating (income) expense
0.4
—
Various other initiatives(2)
$
0.2
$
0.5
Cost of product sales and services (“Cost of sales”)
0.1
0.3
G&A expense
0.1
0.2
Total
$
1.2
$
2.4
legal settlement costs and intellectual property related fees associated with legacy matters prior to the AEA Acquisition, including fees and settlement costs related to product warranty litigation on MEMCOR® products and certain discontinued products. This includes:
$
0.1
$
0.1
G&A expense
—
0.3
Total
$
0.1
$
0.4
(iii)
expenses associated with our information technology and functional infrastructure transformation subsequent to the AEA Acquisition, including activities to optimize information technology systems and functional infrastructure processes. This includes:
$
0.1
$
0.1
G&A expense
0.3
2.7
Total
$
0.4
$
2.8
(iv)
costs associated with our IPO and secondary offering as well as costs incurred by us in connection with establishment of our public company compliance structure and processes, including consultant costs. This includes:
$
—
$
0.1
Total
$
—
$
0.1
(b)
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated prior to considering non‑cash share‑based compensation expenses related to equity awards. See Note 16, “Share-Based Compensation” to our Consolidated Financial Statements to be included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended December 31, 2019 for further detail.
(c)
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated prior to considering transaction, integration and restructuring costs associated with business combinations because these costs are unique to each transaction and represent costs that were incurred as a result of the transaction decision. Such costs may include, without limitation, consulting and legal costs associated with due diligence and closing a transaction, restructuring and integration costs such as severance, facility consolidation costs, product rationalization or inventory obsolescence charges, system integration or conversion costs, fair value changes associated with contingent consideration, and costs associated with any litigation matters that arise subsequent to our acquisition of a business for which the matter in question preceded the transaction, but was not known, not probable or unresolved at the date of acquisition. We believe that viewing earnings prior to considering these charges provides investors with useful additional perspective because the significant costs incurred in connection with business combinations result primarily from the need to eliminate duplicate assets, activities or employees – a natural result of acquiring or disposing a fully integrated set of activities. Integration and restructuring costs associated with a business combination may occur over several years. This includes:
$
0.1
$
0.2
G&A expense
0.4
1.9
Other operating (income) expense
(0.3
)
—
Total
$
0.2
$
2.1
(d)
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated prior to considering certain other significant (gains), losses and expenses. Such significant items represent substantive and/or unusual items that are evaluated on an individual basis. Such evaluation considers both the quantitative and qualitative aspects of their nature and they may be highly variable and difficult to predict. Unusual items may represent items that are not part of our ongoing business, items that, either as a result of their nature or size, we would not expect to occur as part of our normal business on a regular basis, items that would be non-recurring, or items related to products we no longer sell. While not all-inclusive, examples of items that could be included as other (gains), losses and expenses would be amounts related to non-cash foreign currency exchange gains and losses on intercompany loans, significant warranty events, and certain disposals of businesses, products or facilities that do not qualify as discontinued operations under GAAP. For the periods presented such events include the following:
(i)
impact of foreign exchange gains and losses;
(ii)
foreign exchange impact related to headquarter allocations;
(iii)
expenses on disposal related to maintaining non‑operational business locations, net of gain on sale;
(iv)
expenses incurred by the Company related to the remediation of manufacturing defects caused by a third- party vendor for which the Company is seeking restitution;
(v)
charges incurred by the Company related to product rationalization in its electro-chlorination business; and
(vi)
net pre-tax benefit on the sale of the Memcor product line, which is net of $8.3 million of discretionary compensation payments to employees in connection with the transaction and $1.0 million in transaction costs incurred in the three months ended December 31, 2019.
Other adjustments include the following (gains), losses and expenses for the periods presented below:
$
(0.4
)
$
—
$
—
$
0.2
$
0.1
$
0.1
$
—
G&A expense
(6.2
)
0.1
—
—
—
0.9
(5.2
)
Other operating (income) expense
—
—
—
(1.6
)
—
(50.0
)
(51.6
)
Total
$
(6.6
)
$
0.1
$
—
$
(1.4
)
$
0.1
$
(49.0
)
$
(56.8
)
$
0.2
$
—
$
1.0
$
—
$
3.1
$
—
$
4.3
G&A expense
4.5
0.5
—
—
—
—
5.0
Total
$
4.7
$
0.5
$
1.0
$
—
$
3.1
$
—
$
9.3
Adjusted EBITDA on a segment basis is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax benefit (expense) and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain other items that have been reflected at the segment level. The following is a reconciliation of our segment operating profit to Adjusted EBITDA:
$
33.2
$
63.1
$
27.9
$
4.5
Depreciation and amortization
15.6
3.6
14.0
4.4
EBITDA
$
48.8
$
66.7
$
41.9
$
8.9
Restructuring and related business transformation costs (a)
—
0.7
0.3
0.3
Transaction costs (b)
—
(1.3
)
0.5
0.7
Other (gains) losses and expenses (c)
—
(50.3
)
0.2
4.1
Adjusted EBITDA
$
48.8
$
15.8
$
42.9
$
14.0
(a)
Represents costs and expenses in connection with restructuring initiatives distinct to our Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. Such expenses are primarily composed of severance and relocation costs.
(b)
Represents costs associated with a change in the current estimate of certain acquisitions achieving their earn-out targets, which resulted in a (decrease) increase to the fair valued amount of the earn-out recorded upon acquisition, distinct to our Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments.
(c)
Other losses, (gains) and expenses as discussed above, distinct to our Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments, include the following:
$
—
$
(49.0
)
$
—
$
—
Remediation of manufacturing defects
—
(1.4
)
—
1.0
Product rationalization in electro-chlorination business
—
0.1
—
3.1
Expenses related to maintaining non-operational business locations
—
—
0.2
—
Total
$
—
$
(50.3
)
$
0.2
$
4.1
$
54,620
$
74,926
$
129,546
$
43,009
$
71,226
$
114,235
13.4
%
Revenue from aftermarket
29,673
37,341
67,014
30,796
35,057
65,853
1.8
%
Revenue from service
143,845
5,700
149,545
136,693
6,221
142,914
4.6
%
Total
$
228,138
$
117,967
$
346,105
$
210,498
$
112,504
$
323,002
7.2
%
%
(0.2
)%
1.6
%
5.7
%
%
—
%
0.6
%
7.8
%
%
(0.6
)%
3.4
%
2.1
%
$
194.9
$
63.2
Revolving Credit Facility
—
—
First Lien Term Facility
926.4
935.9
Mortgage
1.7
1.8
Equipment financing facilities
48.9
17.2
Finance leases
38.0
30.1
Less unamortized discount and lenders fees
(11.6
)
(13.6
)
Total net debt / Adjusted EBITDA(2)
3.4x
4.2x
(13.6
)
(14.4
)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(2.6
)
4.5
(48.7
)
16.1
Basic EPS
$
0.46
$
(0.15
)
Diluted EPS
$
0.44
$
(0.15
)
Adjusted Basic EPS(1)
$
0.04
$
(0.01
)
Adjusted Diluted EPS(1)
$
0.04
$
(0.01
)
Blended statutory tax rate
26.0
%
26.0
%
Blended annual projected tax rate (impacted by Memcor gain)
4.9
%
Foreign currency (gain) loss primarily on intercompany loans
$
(6.6
)
$
4.7
Basic # of shares (in millions)
115.5
114.0
Diluted # of shares (in millions)
120.9
114.0
