14:09 | 21.05.2020
Examining the Impact Of COVID-19 On the Global Energy Sector: Explore Key insights from Infiniti Research
Infiniti Research’s team of industry experts and analysts are constantly monitoring the business impact of the COVID-19 crisis across sectors to help organizations prioritize response, mitigate risk, and continuously monitor the economic adversities on their business. To help companies across sectors to make headway against the adversities of the coronavirus outbreak on business operations, Infiniti presents immediate, impactful, and in-depth insights and action plans to navigate the crisis.
In several countries, customers have been advised by energy regulators and governments to delay the payment of utility bills. Defaults on payments cause a cascade effect and impact the whole sector severely.
China is one of the global producers of several clean energy technologies, such as solar panels, wind turbines, and batteries. Since the coronavirus outbreak has delayed deliveries from China, renewable energy companies are struggling to comply with deadlines for equipment installation.
Many energy sector companies have considerably reduced or ceased their capital expenditure in order to cover up for the losses incurred. This is resulting in the delay of initiated projects and consequent decrease in the procurement of goods and services.
