ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
21:15 | 28.07.2020
Exelon Appoints Marjorie Rodgers Cheshire to Board of Directors
Exelon today announced that its board of directors elected Marjorie Rodgers Cheshire as a director. Cheshire, 51, is currently president and chief operating officer of A&R Development Corp., a diversified real estate investment firm that owns large-scale multifamily, commercial and mixed-use properties in the greater Baltimore-Washington region. She is responsible for managing the firm’s business operations, asset management and strategic initiatives.
“Marjorie’s experience in organizational leadership and her deep background in compliance, strategy, marketing and brand development will be an asset to the board,” said Mayo Shattuck, chairman of Exelon. “Her work advising and volunteering for civic organizations focused on business development, education and the arts also will bring a diverse perspective to our work.”
Prior to joining A&R, Cheshire held a number of positions of increasing responsibility in the media and sports industries. Most recently, she served as senior director of Brand and Consumer Marketing for the National Football League. Prior to that, she was vice president of Business Development for television network Oxygen Media and served as a director and special assistant to the chairman and CEO of sports network ESPN. She also was a manager of Strategic Marketing for ABC Daytime and worked as a consultant at The Boston Consulting Group, a strategic consulting firm serving Fortune 500 companies.
Cheshire is a director for Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial Services Group, where she chairs PNC’s Compliance Committee. She also serves as board chair of Baltimore Equitable Insurance. She is a trustee of Johns Hopkins Medicine and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and the Baltimore School for the Arts.
Cheshire has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.
