24.02.2021
Exelon Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Initiates 2021 Financial Outlook
Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.
“Our financial and operational performance remained solid through year-end, with each of our utilities reporting top-quartile reliability and record customer satisfaction scores, our zero-carbon nuclear fleet achieving a near-record capacity factor and our relationships with retail customers remaining durable as we continue to be a leading provider of clean and sustainable energy solutions,” said Joseph Nigro, senior executive vice president and CFO of Exelon. “We also reached $400 million in cost savings – $150 million more than planned – and reported full-year adjusted earnings above the midpoint of our original guidance range at $3.22 per share. While we are proud of these results, looking ahead we must reckon with the impact of the devastating winter storms that overwhelmed the electric grid and disrupted millions of lives across Texas last week. Though our gas plants routinely plan and train for harsh weather, this was an unprecedented and sustained winter event that caused periodic outages and severe financial impacts. As a result of these and other conditions, we are setting our 2021 earnings guidance range at $2.60-$3.00 per share.”
Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily reflect:
Lower utility earnings due to lower allowed electric distribution ROE due to a decrease in treasury rates at ComEd; and unfavorable weather conditions at PECO; partially offset by regulatory rate increases at BGE and PHI; and
Lower Generation earnings due to lower realized energy prices; a reduction in load due to COVID-19; increased nuclear outage days; and the absence of research and development income tax benefits recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019; partially offset by higher capacity revenues; lower operating and maintenance expense; and unrealized gains resulting from equity investments that became publicly traded entities in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the full year 2020 primarily reflect:
Lower utility earnings due to lower electric distribution earnings from lower allowed ROE due to a decrease in treasury rates, partially offset by higher rate base at ComEd; unfavorable weather conditions at PECO and PHI; higher storm costs related to the June and August 2020 storms at PECO, net of tax repairs, and August 2020 storm at PHI; and higher depreciation and amortization expense at PECO, BGE and PHI due primarily to ongoing capital expenditures; partially offset by regulatory rate increases at BGE and PHI; and an increase in tax repairs deduction at PECO; and
Higher Generation earnings due to lower nuclear fuel costs; lower operating and maintenance expense; and unrealized gains resulting from equity investments that became publicly traded entities in the fourth quarter of 2020; partially offset by a reduction in load due to COVID-19; lower realized energy prices; lower capacity revenues; and increased nuclear outage days.
The proportion of expected generation hedged for the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York and ERCOT reportable segments as of Dec. 31, 2020, was 94.0% to 97.0% for 2021.
____________________
Mark-to-market adjustments from economic hedging activities;
Unrealized gains and losses from NDT funds to the extent not offset by contractual accounting as described in the notes to the consolidated financial statements;
Certain costs related to plant retirements;
Certain costs incurred to achieve cost management program savings;
Direct costs related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic;
Certain acquisition-related costs;
Costs related to a multi-year Enterprise Resource Program (ERP) system implementation;
Other items not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business; and
Generation’s noncontrolling interest related to exclusion items.
Exelon and Generation estimate the impact to their Net income for the first quarter of 2021 arising from these market and weather conditions to be approximately $560 million to $710 million. The estimated impact includes favorable results in certain regions within Generation’s wholesale gas business. The ultimate impact to Exelon’s and Generation’s consolidated financial statements may be affected by a number of factors, including final settlement data, the impacts of customer and counterparty credit losses, any state sponsored solutions to address the financial challenges caused by the event, and litigation and contract disputes which may result. Exelon expects to offset between $410 million and $490 million of this impact primarily at Generation through a combination of enhanced revenue opportunities, deferral of selected non-essential maintenance, and primarily one-time cost savings.
Generation used a combination of commercial paper and letters of credit to manage collateral needs and has posted approximately $1.4 billion of collateral with ERCOT as of Feb. 22, 2021. Generation continues to believe it has sufficient cash on hand and available capacity on its revolver, which was $2.4 billion as of Feb. 22, 2021, to meet its liquidity requirements.
Energy Capture for the wind and solar fleet was 94.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 96.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The lower performance in the quarter was driven by delays in turbine maintenance at some wind sites.
Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $39 and $38, respectively)
0.12
116
—
—
—
—
115
Unrealized Gains Related to Nuclear Decommissioning Trust (NDT) Funds (net of taxes of $248)
(0.27
)
(264
)
—
—
—
—
(264
)
Plant Retirements and Divestitures (net of taxes of $127)
0.38
370
—
—
—
—
370
Cost Management Program (net of taxes of $3, $0, $1, and $2, respectively)
0.01
10
—
1
—
2
7
COVID-19 Direct Costs (net of taxes of $4, $1, $0, $0, and $3, respectively)
0.01
14
—
2
1
1
10
Asset Retirement Obligation (net of taxes of $15)
0.05
45
—
—
—
—
45
Acquisition Related Costs (net of taxes of $1)
—
2
—
—
—
—
2
ERP System Implementation Costs (net of taxes of $1, $0, and $1, respectively)
—
3
—
—
1
—
2
Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense)
0.01
5
—
—
—
—
—
Noncontrolling Interests (net of taxes of $17)
0.09
85
—
—
—
—
85
Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income:
Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $35 and $32, respectively)
0.10
101
—
—
—
—
95
Unrealized Gains Related to NDT Funds (net of taxes of $102)
(0.12
)
(119
)
—
—
—
—
(119
)
Asset Impairments (net of taxes of $1)
—
4
—
—
—
—
4
Plant Retirements and Divestitures (net of taxes of $1)
—
3
—
—
—
—
3
Cost Management Program (net of taxes of $6, $0, $0, $1, and $4, respectively)
0.02
21
—
1
2
3
13
Change in Environmental Liabilities (net of taxes of $1)
—
4
—
—
—
—
4
Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense)
(0.01
)
(8
)
—
—
—
—
(2
)
Noncontrolling Interests (net of taxes of $8)
0.03
33
—
—
—
—
33
Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the full year 2020 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income:
Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $73 and $79, respectively)
(0.22
)
(213
)
—
—
—
—
(234
)
Unrealized Gains Related to NDT Funds (net of taxes of $278)
(0.26
)
(256
)
—
—
—
—
(256
)
Asset Impairments (net of taxes of $135, $4, and $130, respectively)
0.41
396
11
—
—
—
385
Plant Retirements and Divestitures (net of taxes of $244)
0.74
718
—
—
—
—
718
Cost Management Program (net of taxes of $14, $1, $1, $3, and $10, respectively)
0.05
45
—
4
4
8
31
Change in Environmental Liabilities (net of taxes of $6)
0.02
18
—
—
—
—
18
COVID-19 Direct Costs (net of taxes of $19, $4, $2, $2, and $11, respectively)
0.05
50
—
9
4
4
33
Deferred Prosecution Agreement Payments (net of taxes of $0)
0.20
200
200
—
—
—
—
Asset Retirement Obligation (net of taxes of $16, $1, and $15, respectively)
0.05
48
—
—
—
3
45
Acquisition Related Costs (net of taxes of $1)
—
4
—
—
—
—
4
ERP System Implementation Costs (net of taxes of $1, $0, and $1, respectively)
—
3
—
—
1
—
2
Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense)
0.07
71
—
—
—
(1
)
(28
)
Noncontrolling Interests (net of taxes of $19)
0.11
103
—
—
—
—
103
Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the full year 2019 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income:
Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $66 and $58, respectively)
0.20
197
—
—
—
—
175
Unrealized Gains Related to NDT Funds (net of taxes of $269)
(0.31
)
(299
)
—
—
—
—
(299
)
Asset Impairments (net of taxes of $56)
0.13
123
—
—
—
—
123
Plant Retirements and Divestitures (net of taxes of $9)
0.12
118
—
—
—
—
118
Cost Management Program (net of taxes of $17, $1, $1, $3, and $11, respectively)
0.05
51
—
3
4
7
35
Litigation Settlement Gain (net of taxes of $7)
(0.02
)
(19
)
—
—
—
—
(19
)
Asset Retirement Obligation (net of taxes of $9)
(0.09
)
(84
)
—
—
—
—
(84
)
Change in Environmental Liabilities (net of taxes of $8, $6, and $2, respectively)
0.02
20
—
—
—
16
4
Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense)
0.01
5
—
—
—
2
6
Noncontrolling Interests (net of taxes of $26)
0.09
90
—
—
—
—
90
Note:
The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made by Exelon Corporation, Exelon Generation Company, LLC, Commonwealth Edison Company, PECO Energy Company, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company, Pepco Holdings LLC, Potomac Electric Power Company, Delmarva Power & Light Company, and Atlantic City Electric Company (Registrants) include those factors discussed herein, as well as the items discussed in (1) the Registrants’ 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K in (a) Part I, ITEM 1A. Risk Factors, (b) Part II, ITEM 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and (c) Part II, ITEM 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data: Note 18, Commitments and Contingencies; (2) the Registrants’ Third Quarter 2020 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q in (a) Part II, ITEM 1A. Risk Factors, (b) Part I, ITEM 2. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and (c) Part I, ITEM 1. Financial Statements: Note 14, Commitments and Contingencies; and (3) other factors discussed in filings with the SEC by the Registrants.
Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, which apply only as of the date of this press release. None of the Registrants undertakes any obligation to publicly release any revision to its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.
(in millions, except per share data)
$
8,117
$
128
(c)
$
8,343
$
67
(c)
Purchased power and fuel
3,698
(99
)
(c),(d)
3,766
(64
)
(c)
Operating and maintenance
2,039
120
(d),(e),(f),(g),
(h),(i)
2,196
(32
)
(d),(e),(m),(n)
Depreciation and amortization
1,702
(663
)
(d)
1,015
(20
)
(d)
Taxes other than income taxes
414
—
417
—
7,853
7,394
8
1
(d)
11
(11
)
(d)
272
960
Interest expense, net
(395
)
(22
)
(c)
(395
)
(5
)
(c)
Other, net
792
(511
)
(j)
391
(221
)
(j)
397
(4
)
669
956
232
(62
)
(c),(d),(e),(f),
(g),(h),(i),(j),
(k)
147
(61
)
(c),(e),(j),(l),
(m),(n)
(1
)
—
(1
)
—
436
808
76
(86
)
(o)
35
(33
)
(o)
$
360
$
773
34.7
%
15.4
%
Basic
$
0.37
$
0.79
Diluted
$
0.37
$
0.79
Basic
977
974
Diluted
978
975
__________
(a)
Results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP).
(b)
The effective tax rate related to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is 18.7% and 9.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(c)
Adjustment to exclude the mark-to-market impact of Exelon’s economic hedging activities, net of intercompany eliminations.
(d)
In 2020, adjustment to exclude primarily accelerated depreciation and amortization associated with Generation’s decisions in the third quarter of 2020 to early retire Byron and Dresden nuclear facilities in 2021 and Mystic Units 8 and 9 in 2024. In 2019, adjustment to exclude costs related to plant retirements and divestitures.
(e)
Adjustment to exclude reorganization and severance costs related to cost management programs.
(f)
Adjustment to exclude direct costs related to COVID-19 consisting primarily of costs to acquire personal protective equipment, costs for cleaning supplies and services, and costs to hire healthcare professionals to monitor the health of employees.
(g)
Adjustment to exclude an adjustment to Generation’s nuclear asset retirement obligation for Non-Regulatory Agreement Units resulting from the annual update.
(h)
Adjustment to exclude costs related to the acquisition of Electricite de France SA’s (EDF’s) interest in CENG.
(i)
Adjustment to exclude costs related to a multi-year Enterprise Resource Program (ERP) system implementation.
(j)
Adjustment to exclude the impact of net unrealized gains on Generation’s NDT fund investments for Non-Regulatory and Regulatory Agreement Units. The impacts of the Regulatory Agreement Units, including the associated income taxes, are contractually eliminated, resulting in no earnings impact.
(k)
Adjustment to exclude income-tax related adjustments.
(l)
Adjustment to exclude the adjustment to deferred income taxes due to changes in the forecasted apportionment.
(m)
Adjustment to exclude a change in environmental liabilities.
(n)
Adjustment to exclude asset impairments.
(o)
Adjustment to exclude the elimination from Generation’s results of the noncontrolling interests related to certain exclusion items, primarily related to unrealized gains and losses on NDT fund investments for CENG units.
(in millions, except per share data)
$
33,039
$
(110
)
(c)
$
34,438
$
3
(c)
Purchased power and fuel
14,104
111
(c),(d)
15,497
(224
)
(c),(d)
Operating and maintenance
9,408
(904
)
(d),(e),(f),(g),
(h),(i),(j),(k),(l)
8,615
37
(d),(e),(f),(g),
(j),(o)
Depreciation and amortization
5,014
(939
)
(d)
4,252
(314
)
(d)
Taxes other than income taxes
1,714
(1
)
(d),(f)
1,732
—
30,240
30,096
24
(3
)
(c),(d)
31
(27
)
(d)
—
—
1
—
2,823
4,374
Interest expense, net
(1,635
)
26
(c),(m)
(1,616
)
38
(c)
Other, net
1,145
(534
)
(n)
1,227
(722
)
(c),(d),(n)
(490
)
(389
)
2,333
3,985
373
26
(c),(d),(e),(f),
(g),(h),(j),(k),
(l),(m),(n)
774
(156
)
(c),(d),(e),(f),
(g),(j),(m),(n),
(o)
(6
)
—
(183
)
164
(e)
1,954
3,028
(9
)
(101
)
(p)
92
(91
)
(p)
$
1,963
$
2,936
16.0
%
19.4
%
Basic
$
2.01
$
3.02
Diluted
$
2.01
$
3.01
Basic
976
973
Diluted
977
974
__________
(a)
Results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP).
(b)
The effective tax rate related to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is 11.6% and 16.4% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(c)
Adjustment to exclude the mark-to-market impact of Exelon’s economic hedging activities, net of intercompany eliminations.
(d)
In 2020, adjustment to exclude one-time charges and accelerated depreciation and amortization associated with Generation’s decisions in the third quarter of 2020 to early retire Byron and Dresden nuclear facilities in 2021 and Mystic Units 8 and 9 in 2024. In 2019, adjustment to exclude accelerated depreciation and amortization expenses associated with the early retirement of the TMI nuclear facility and certain fossil sites and the loss on the sale of Oyster Creek to Holtec, partially offset by net realized gains related to Oyster Creek’s NDT fund investments, a net benefit associated with remeasurements of the TMI ARO, and a gain on the sale of certain wind assets.
(e)
In 2020, adjustment to exclude an impairment at ComEd in the second quarter of 2020 related to the acquisition of transmission assets and an impairment of the New England asset group in the third quarter of 2020. In 2019, adjustment to exclude the impairment of equity method investments in certain distributed energy companies.
(f)
Adjustment to exclude reorganization and severance costs related to cost management programs.
(g)
Adjustment to exclude a change in environmental liabilities.
(h)
Adjustment to exclude direct costs related to COVID-19 consisting primarily of costs to acquire personal protective equipment, costs for cleaning supplies and services, and costs to hire healthcare professionals to monitor the health of employees.
(i)
Adjustment to exclude the payments made by ComEd under the Deferred Prosecution Agreement, which ComEd entered into on July 17, 2020 with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.
(j)
Adjustment to exclude an adjustment to Generation’s nuclear asset retirement obligation for Non-Regulatory Agreement Units resulting from the annual update.
(k)
Adjustment to exclude costs related to the acquisition of Electricite de France SA’s (EDF’s) interest in CENG.
(l)
Adjustment to exclude costs related to a multi-year Enterprise Resource Program (ERP) system implementation.
(m)
Adjustment to exclude the adjustment to deferred income taxes due to changes in forecasted apportionment.
(n)
Adjustment to exclude the impact of net unrealized gains on Generation’s NDT fund investments for Non-Regulatory and Regulatory Agreement Units. The impacts of the Regulatory Agreement Units, including the associated income taxes, are contractually eliminated, resulting in no earnings impact.
(o)
Adjustment to exclude a gain related to a litigation settlement.
(p)
Adjustment to exclude from Generation’s results of the noncontrolling interests related to certain exclusion items. In 2020, primarily related to unrealized gains and losses on NDT fund investments for CENG units. In 2019, primarily related to the impact of unrealized gains on NDT fund investments and the impact of the Generation’s annual nuclear ARO update for CENG units, partially offset by the impairment of certain equity investments in distributed energy companies.
