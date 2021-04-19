|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:00 | 03.01.2022
Exelon to Host Investor and Analyst Events for Exelon and Constellation to Discuss Post-Separation Strategies
Exelon Corp. (Nasdaq: EXC) today announced that it will host virtual investor and analyst events to highlight the post-separation business strategies for Exelon and Constellation.
Exelon’s event will be held on Jan. 10, 2022, beginning at 12 p.m. Central Time, 1 p.m. Eastern Time and ending at approximately 3 p.m. Central Time, 4 p.m. Eastern Time.
Constellation’s event will be held on Jan. 11, 2022, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and ending at approximately 11 a.m. Central Time, 12 p.m. Eastern Time.
Investors, analysts and media may access webcasts for both events at www.exeloncorp.com/investor-relations. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay for those unable to listen live.
