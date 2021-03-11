|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:33 | 11.03.2021
ExOne Announces Aluminum 6061 Has Achieved Its Customer-Qualified Status in Collaboration With Global Automaker
The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced that aluminum alloy 6061 is now a Customer-Qualified material in collaboration with Ford Motor Co.
“There has been skepticism for years that binder jet 3D printing and sintering of aluminum was even possible,” said Rick Lucas, ExOne Chief Technology Officer and VP, New Markets. “Manufacturers in other technology areas have struggled to deliver a commercially viable solution in this area for more than a decade. But at ExOne, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to solve the toughest challenges. We believe this innovation will help deliver lighter products and sustainability benefits that will have a sweeping impact across a wide range of products.”
To date, ExOne has now qualified 23 metal, ceramic and sand materials for use on its industrial binder jetting printers. With the addition of aluminum, that now includes 12 single-alloy metals. Titanium is now fast-tracked for qualification in partnership with a global medical device company.
Because ExOne technology can 3D print almost any powder, the company has a tiered material qualification system to signify the varying levels of material property results that parts 3D printed with its technology will deliver. These levels help manufacturing customers understand whether ExOne binder jetting technology could meet their specific application needs:
3D printing has long been viewed as a potential pathway to simplify manufacturing of the material, but engineers have struggled for more than a decade to deliver a commercially viable method of sintering the material when using binder jetting – the fastest method of 3D printing and the most desirable for high volume output. Laser-based methods of 3D printing can deliver aluminum but those processes are regarded as too slow for volume production.
Binder jetting is a 3D printing process that uses a digital file to quickly inkjet a binder into a bed of powder particles — metal, sand or ceramic — creating a solid part one layer at a time. When printing metals, the final part must be sintered in order to fuse the particles together into a solid object.
ExOne’s qualification of aluminum in collaboration with Ford is the result of a new patent-pending process for binder jet 3D printing and sintering. The achievement is highlighted even further by the fact it is being accomplished without excessive levels of liquid-phase sintering that leads to melting and distortion; this would prohibit many of the capabilities that bring manufactures to 3D printing in the first place, such as unique geometries.
