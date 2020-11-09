|
19:00 | 09.11.2020
Experienced Public Lands and Environmental Litigator Alison Garner Joins Dorsey in Salt Lake City
International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that Alison Garner has joined the Firm as a Senior Attorney in its Regulatory Affairs Group in Salt Lake City. Ms. Garner joins Dorsey after over a decade of public service in both the Utah Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Department of Justice.
Prior to joining the Utah Office of the Attorney General, Ms. Garner was a trial attorney with U.S. Department of Justice, Environment and Natural Resources Division in Washington D.C. where she represented various federal agencies in complex litigation arising under the federal environmental and natural resources laws. Specifically, Ms. Garner represented federal agencies in cases alleging violation of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and other statutes in land use planning and project approval decisions. She served as lead counsel on numerous cases defending the Forest Service’s approval of various projects and permits.
Ms. Garner has a J.D. degree from University of Utah, S.J. Quinney College of Law and earned the Patrick O’Hara Honor’s Fellowship, which provides a two-year opportunity to work in the Natural Resources Division of the Utah Attorney General’s Office.
“Alison is a remarkable attorney and public servant whose experience in government and private practice makes her an ideal fit with Dorsey’s robust Energy & Natural Resources Group,” noted Wells Parker, Partner and Co-Chair of Dorsey’s Energy & Natural Resources industry group. “She has the specialized legal expertise to handle the litigation needs of our energy and natural resource clients.”
