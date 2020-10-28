|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:41 | 28.10.2020
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) today declared a cash dividend of $0.87 cents per share on the Common Stock, payable on December 10, 2020 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on November 12, 2020.
This fourth quarter dividend is at the same level as the dividend paid in the third quarter of 2020.
Through its dividends, the corporation has shared its success with its shareholders for more than 100 years.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer