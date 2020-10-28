ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
23:41 | 28.10.2020
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) today declared a cash dividend of $0.87 cents per share on the Common Stock, payable on December 10, 2020 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on November 12, 2020.

This fourth quarter dividend is at the same level as the dividend paid in the third quarter of 2020.

Through its dividends, the corporation has shared its success with its shareholders for more than 100 years.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028006255/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

23:46 Uhr | 28.10.2020
US-Experte Fauci: Vor Januar wird ...

23:12 Uhr | 28.10.2020
WDH: Amgen mit Umsatz- und ...

23:02 Uhr | 28.10.2020
SPORT/Sancho und Haaland ...

22:46 Uhr | 28.10.2020
Kategorie-zwei-Hurrikan 'Zeta' ...

22:38 Uhr | 28.10.2020
INDEX-MONITOR: Cropenergies zieht ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer