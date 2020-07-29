ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
1:19 | 30.07.2020
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend

The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) today declared a cash dividend of $0.87 cents per share on the Common Stock, payable on September 10, 2020 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on August 13, 2020.

This third quarter dividend is at the same level as the dividend paid in the second quarter of 2020.

Through its dividends, the corporation has shared its success with its shareholders for more than 100 years.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729006076/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

23:01 Uhr | 29.07.2020
Paypal profitiert von ...

22:55 Uhr | 29.07.2020
ROUNDUP: Chefs von Tech-Konzernen ...

22:51 Uhr | 29.07.2020
Wirecard: FDP und Grüne erwägen ...

22:42 Uhr | 29.07.2020
ROUNDUP 3: Scholz gibt den ...

22:41 Uhr | 29.07.2020
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer