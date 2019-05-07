13:30 | 31.01.2020

ExxonMobil Earns $14.3 Billion in 2019; $5.7 Billion in Fourth Quarter

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) today announced estimated fourth quarter 2019 earnings of $5.7 billion, or $1.33 per share assuming dilution. Earnings included favorable identified items of about $3.9 billion, or $0.92 per share assuming dilution, mainly a $3.7 billion gain from the Norway upstream divestment. Capital and exploration expenditures were $8.5 billion, including key investments in the Permian Basin. Oil-equivalent production was in line with the fourth quarter of 2018, at 4 million barrels per day, with a 4 percent increase in liquids offset by a 5 percent decrease in gas. Excluding entitlement effects and divestments, liquids production increased 2 percent driven by Permian Basin growth, while natural gas volumes decreased 4 percent. “Our operations performed well, while short-term supply length in the downstream and chemicals businesses impacted margins and financial results,” said Darren W. Woods, chairman and chief executive officer. “Growth in demand for the products that underpin our businesses remains strong. We remain focused on improving our base businesses, driving efficiencies, and optimizing the value of our investment portfolio.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Business Highlights



Upstream



•

Average crude and natural gas realizations were essentially in line with third quarter.

•

Liquids volumes increased 2 percent from third quarter, on growth and lower scheduled maintenance. Natural gas volumes increased 5 percent driven by seasonal demand.

•

Permian unconventional development continued with production up 54 percent from the fourth quarter of last year.

Downstream



•

Industry fuels margins were significantly lower than third quarter, reflecting seasonally lower demand and increased supply from reduced industry maintenance.

•

Scheduled refinery maintenance was higher in the fourth quarter, including turnarounds at the company’s refineries in Beaumont, Texas, Altona (Australia), Fawley (United Kingdom), Nanticoke (Canada), Sarnia (Canada), and Sriracha (Thailand).

Chemical



•

Margins weakened further during the quarter from already depressed levels, with supply length from recent industry capacity additions and higher feed costs.

Strengthening the Portfolio



•

ExxonMobil announced that oil production started from the Liza field offshore Guyana, less than five years after the first discovery of hydrocarbons – well ahead of industry average. Gross production from the Liza Phase 1 development, located in the Stabroek block, is expected to reach capacity of 120,000 gross barrels of oil per day in coming months. A second floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), with production capacity up to 220,000 gross barrels of oil per day, is under construction to support the Liza Phase 2 development. During the quarter, the company also announced its 15th discovery on the Stabroek block, at the Mako-1 well southeast of the Liza field. Inclusive of other recent discoveries, the estimated recoverable resource offshore Guyana now exceeds 8 billion gross oil-equivalent barrels. ExxonMobil anticipates that by 2025 at least five FPSOs will be producing more than 750,000 gross barrels of oil per day.

•

The company completed the previously announced sale of its non-operated upstream assets in Norway to Vår Energi AS for $4.5 billion as part of its plans to divest approximately $15 billion in non-strategic assets by 2021. Estimated total cash flow from the divestment is around $4 billion after closing adjustments, including $2.9 billion received in the fourth quarter and estimated cash flow in future periods associated with deferred consideration of $0.3 billion and a refund of income tax payments of $0.6 billion. The corporation’s fourth quarter earnings include a $3.7 billion gain on the sale.

Investing for Growth



•

ExxonMobil secured more than 1.7 million acres for exploration offshore Egypt during the quarter. The acquisition includes 1.2 million acres in the North Marakia Offshore block, which is located approximately five miles offshore Egypt’s northern coast in the Herodotus basin. The remaining 0.5 million acres are in the North East El Amriya Offshore block in the Nile Delta. Exploration activities are scheduled to begin in 2020.

•

ExxonMobil, Tencent, Tuhu and a distribution holding company announced a joint venture establishing an integrated car care network in China. Expected to launch in the spring of 2020, the venture will create a digital automotive maintenance ecosystem that integrates suppliers and customers of Mobil-branded lubricants and other vehicle maintenance products and services, while growing the strong Mobil lubricant brand and Mobil-branded car care network in China.

Advancing Innovative Technologies and Products



•

The company continues to progress the development of lower-emissions technologies to address the risks of climate change. ExxonMobil and FuelCell Energy, Inc. announced a new, two-year expanded joint-development agreement to further enhance carbonate fuel cell technology for the purpose of capturing carbon dioxide from industrial facilities. The agreement will focus efforts on optimizing the core technology, overall process integration and large-scale deployment of carbon capture solutions. ExxonMobil also signed an agreement with Porthos, the Port of Rotterdam’s transport hub and offshore storage project. The Porthos project intends to construct a pipeline system to collect carbon dioxide from industrial sites within the Port of Rotterdam and transport the molecules offshore for safe, secure and permanent geologic storage.

•

ExxonMobil extended its support of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Energy Initiative’s (MITEI) low-carbon energy research and education mission by renewing its status as a founding member for another five years. This membership supports MITEI researchers as they evaluate innovative solutions to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in areas including carbon capture, energy storage, and mobility. The company also announced that it has signed agreements with two Indian Institute of Technology locations in Madras and Bombay, further expanding its extensive portfolio of research collaboration with India’s universities in the areas of biofuels and bio-products, gas transport and environment, and low-emissions technologies for the power and industrial sectors.

Earnings and Volume Summary



Millions of Dollars4Q



4Q

(unless noted)

2019



2018



Change



CommentsUpstream

U.S. 68 265 -197 Lower gas prices and higher growth-related expenses partly offset by prior year identified impairment item (+274) Non-U.S. 6,069 3,048 +3,021 Norway asset sale (+3,679), other identified items (+364) and higher liquids realizations, partly offset by lower gas prices, higher maintenance and unfavorable tax impacts

Total6,137



3,313



+2,824



Gas prices -680, liquids prices +230, volumes -140, expenses -130, tax -180, identified items +4,320, other -600

Production (koebd) 4,018 4,010 +8 Liquids +88 kbd: growth and higher entitlements, partly offset by higher downtime Gas -479 mcfd: higher entitlements and growth, more than offset by higher downtime and divestments

Downstream

U.S. 895 987 -92 Lower fuels margins including narrower North America crude differentials and unfavorable mark-to-market derivatives partly offset by reduced downtime/maintenance and LIFO inventory benefit (+420) Non-U.S. 3 1,717 -1,714 Lower margins including unfavorable mark-to-market derivatives partly offset by portfolio/projects contribution and favorable foreign exchange; absence of prior year identified items (-945)

Total898



2,704



-1,806



Margins -1,620, portfolio/projects +180, downtime/maintenance +100, LIFO inventory benefit +450, identified items -950, other +30

Petroleum Product Sales (kbd) 5,482 5,495 -13

Chemical

U.S. (2) 282 -284 Lower margins Non-U.S. (353) 455 -808 Lower margins, absence of identified tax item (-212), and higher growth-related expenses

Total(355)



737



-1,092



Margins -670, identified items -210, growth-related expenses -130, other -80

Prime Product Sales (kt) 6,569 6,672 -103

Corporate and financing(990)



(754)



-236



Unfavorable tax impactsEarnings and Volume Summary



Millions of Dollars4Q



3Q

(unless noted)

2019



2019



Change



CommentsUpstream

U.S. 68 37 +31 Higher gas prices Non-U.S. 6,069 2,131 +3,938 Net favorable identified items (+3,947) and higher volumes

Total6,137



2,168



+3,969



Prices +100, volumes +210, identified items +3,950, other -290

Production (koebd) 4,018 3,899 +119 Liquids +44 kbd: growth and higher entitlements, partly offset by divestments Gas +450 mcfd: higher demand and entitlements, partly offset by divestments

Downstream

U.S. 895 673 +222 Lower margins including unfavorable mark-to-market derivatives; improved reliability and favorable yield/sales mix exceed increased scheduled maintenance; LIFO inventory benefit (+460) Non-U.S. 3 557 -554 Lower margins including unfavorable mark-to-market derivatives; improved reliability, projects contribution, favorable foreign exchange and LIFO inventory benefit (+80) exceed higher seasonal expenses

Total898



1,230



-332



Margins -770, yield/sales mix +60, portfolio/projects +40, downtime/maintenance +40, foreign exchange +60, seasonal expenses -250, LIFO inventory benefit +540, other -50

Petroleum Product Sales (kbd) 5,482 5,504 -22

Chemical

U.S. (2) 53 -55 Lower margins Non-U.S. (353) 188 -541 Lower margins and higher growth-related expenses

Total(355)



241



-596



Margins -410, growth-related expenses -160, other -30





Prime Product Sales (kt) 6,569 6,476 +93

Corporate and financing(990)



(469)



-521



Unfavorable tax impacts including absence of identified item (-307)



Earnings and Volume Summary



Millions of DollarsFull Year



Full Year

(unless noted)

2019



2018



Change



CommentsUpstream

U.S. 536 1,739 -1,203 Lower prices; unconventional growth partly offset by higher expenses; prior year identified impairment item (+274) and net unfavorable one-time items Non-U.S. 13,906 12,340 +1,566 Net favorable identified items (+3,893) and higher liquids volumes, partly offset by lower prices, higher production expenses and net unfavorable one-time items

Total14,442



14,079



+363



Prices -2,710, volume +860, expenses -1,100, identified items +4,170, net unfavorable one-time items -830, other -30

Production (koebd) 3,952 3,833 +119 Liquids +120 kbd: growth and higher entitlements Gas -11 mcfd: divestments and higher downtime offset by growth and higher entitlements

Downstream

U.S. 1,717 2,962 -1,245 Lower margins including narrower North America crude differentials; improved reliability more than offset by increased scheduled maintenance; LIFO inventory benefit (+420) Non-U.S. 606 3,048 -2,442 Lower margins including unfavorable mark-to-market derivatives; projects contribution and favorable foreign exchange; absence of prior year identified items (-945)

Total2,323



6,010



-3,687



Margins -2,980, portfolio/projects +350, downtime/maintenance -650, LIFO inventory benefit +450, identified items -950, other +90

Petroleum Product Sales (kbd) 5,452 5,512 -60

Chemical

U.S. 206 1,642 -1,436 Lower margins, higher downtime/maintenance, lower volumes, and higher growth-related expenses Non-U.S. 386 1,709 -1,323 Lower margins; reduced downtime/maintenance, contributions from new assets; absence of identified tax item (-212), unfavorable foreign exchange and lower volumes

Total592



3,351



-2,759



Margins -1,820, new assets +60, volumes -260, identified items -210, growth-related expenses -140, foreign exchange -140, downtime/maintenance -110, other -140

Prime Product Sales (kt) 26,516 26,869 -353

Corporate and financing(3,017)



(2,600)



-417



Unfavorable tax impacts and higher financing costsCash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales excluding Working Capital



Millions of Dollars



4Q



2019



Comments

Net income including noncontrolling interests 5,730 Including $40 million for noncontrolling interests Depreciation 4,923 Changes in working capital (1,641) Lower payables, inventory impacts Other (2,660) Includes adjustment for Norway divestment gain and noncash identified tax item

Cash Flow from Operating



6,352



Activities (U.S. GAAP)

Asset sales 3,092 Mainly Norway upstream divestment

Cash Flow from Operations



9,444



and Asset Sales

Changes in working capital 1,641

Cash Flow from Operations



11,085



and Asset Sales excluding Working Capital



Millions of Dollars



FY



2019



Comments

Net income including noncontrolling interests 14,774 Including $434 million for noncontrolling interests Depreciation 18,998 Changes in working capital 923 Mainly driven by higher payables Other (4,979) Includes adjustment for Norway divestment gain, equity company earnings greater than dividends, and adjustment for noncash identified items

Cash Flow from Operating



29,716



Activities (U.S. GAAP)

Asset sales 3,692 Including Norway upstream divestment and Mobile Bay sale

Cash Flow from Operations



33,408



and Asset Sales

Changes in working capital (923)

Cash Flow from Operations



32,485



and Asset Sales excluding Working Capital



Twelve Months 2019 Financial Updates

During 2019, Exxon Mobil Corporation purchased 5 million shares of its common stock for the treasury at a gross cost of $414 million. These shares were acquired to offset dilution in conjunction with the company’s benefit plans and programs. The corporation will continue to acquire shares to offset dilution in conjunction with its benefit plans and programs.

ExxonMobil will discuss financial and operating results and other matters during a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Central Time on January 31, 2020. To listen to the event or access an archived replay, please visit www.exxonmobil.com.Cautionary StatementOutlooks, projections, goals, targets, descriptions of strategic plans and objectives, and other statements of future events or conditions in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including business and project plans, capacities, costs, and timing; resource recoveries and production rates; and the impact of new technologies, including to increase capital efficiency and production and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, could differ materially due to a number of factors. These include global or regional changes in supply and demand for oil, gas, petrochemicals, and feedstocks and other market conditions that impact prices and differentials; reservoir performance; the outcome of exploration projects and timely completion of development and construction projects; the impact of commercial terms and the outcome of commercial negotiations or acquisitions; changes in law, taxes, or regulation including environmental regulations, and timely granting of governmental permits; war, trade agreements and patterns, shipping blockades or harassment, and other political, public health, or security disturbances; opportunities for and regulatory approval of potential investments or divestments; the actions of competitors; the capture of efficiencies between business lines; unforeseen technical or operating difficulties; unexpected technological developments; the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis, including large-scale hydraulic fracturing projects; general economic conditions including the occurrence and duration of economic recessions; the results of research programs; and other factors discussed under the heading Factors Affecting Future Results on the Investors page of our website at www.exxonmobil.com and in Item 1A of ExxonMobil’s 2018 Form 10-K. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.Frequently Used Terms and Non-GAAP MeasuresThis press release includes cash flow from operations and asset sales. Because of the regular nature of our asset management and divestment program, we believe it is useful for investors to consider proceeds associated with the sales of subsidiaries, property, plant and equipment, and sales and returns of investments together with cash provided by operating activities when evaluating cash available for investment in the business and financing activities. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities is shown for 2019 periods on page 7 and for 2019 and 2018 periods in Attachment V. This press release also includes cash flow from operations and asset sales excluding working capital. We believe it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of our business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities is shown for 2019 periods on page 7 and for 2019 and 2018 periods in Attachment V. This press release also includes earnings excluding identified items, which are earnings excluding individually significant non-operational events with an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $250 million in a given quarter. The earnings impact of an identified item for an individual segment may be less than $250 million when the item impacts several segments. We believe it is useful for investors to consider these figures in comparing the underlying performance of our business across periods when one, or both, periods include identified items. A reconciliation to earnings is shown for 2019 and 2018 periods in Attachment II.This press release also includes total taxes including sales-based taxes. This is a broader indicator of the total tax burden on the corporation’s products and earnings, including certain sales and value-added taxes imposed on and concurrent with revenue-producing transactions with customers and collected on behalf of governmental authorities (“sales-based taxes”). It combines “Income taxes” and “Total other taxes and duties” with sales‑based taxes, which are reported net in the income statement. We believe it is useful for the corporation and its investors to understand the total tax burden imposed on the corporation’s products and earnings. A reconciliation to total taxes is shown as part of the Estimated Key Financial and Operating Data in Attachment I.References to the resource base and other quantities of oil, natural gas or condensate may include estimated amounts that are not yet classified as “proved reserves” under SEC definitions, but which are expected to be ultimately recoverable. The term “project” as used in this release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports. Further information on ExxonMobil’s frequently used financial and operating measures and other terms including “Cash flow from operations and asset sales”, and “Total taxes including sales‑based taxes” is contained under the heading “Frequently Used Terms” available through the “Investors” section of our website at www.exxonmobil.com.LIFO InventoryCrude oil, products and merchandise inventories are carried at the lower of current market value or cost, generally determined under the last-in first-out method (LIFO). The corporation’s results for the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018 included a gain of $523 million and $107 million, respectively, attributable to the combined effects of LIFO inventory accumulations and drawdowns driven by operational fluctuations in the corporation’s inventory levels.Reference to EarningsReferences to corporate earnings mean net income attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP) from the consolidated income statement. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings, Upstream, Downstream, Chemical and Corporate and financing segment earnings, and earnings per share are ExxonMobil’s share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.Exxon Mobil Corporation has numerous affiliates, many with names that include ExxonMobil, Exxon, Mobil, Esso, and XTO. For convenience and simplicity, those terms and terms such as corporation, company, our, we, and its are sometimes used as abbreviated references to specific affiliates or affiliate groups. Similarly, ExxonMobil has business relationships with thousands of customers, suppliers, governments, and others. For convenience and simplicity, words such as venture, joint venture, partnership, co-venturer, and partner are used to indicate business and other relationships involving common activities and interests, and those words may not indicate precise legal relationships.



Estimated Key Financial and Operating Data



Attachment IExxon Mobil CorporationFourth Quarter 2019

(millions of dollars, unless noted)

Fourth Quarter

Third

Quarter

Twelve Months



2019



2018



2019



2019



2018Earnings / Earnings Per Share

Total revenues and other income

67,173

71,895 65,049

264,938

290,212 Total costs and other deductions

60,759

63,774 60,328

244,882

259,259 Income before income taxes

6,414

8,121 4,721

20,056

30,953 Income taxes

684

1,915 1,474

5,282

9,532 Net income including noncontrolling interests

5,730

6,206 3,247

14,774

21,421 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

40

206 77

434

581 Net income attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP)

5,690

6,000 3,170

14,340

20,840 Earnings per common share (dollars)

1.33

1.41 0.75

3.36

4.88 Earnings per common share – assuming dilution (dollars)

1.33

1.41 0.75

3.36

4.88 Exploration expenses, including dry holes

357

555 299

1,269

1,466

Other Financial Data

Dividends on common stock Total

3,716

3,502 3,716

14,652

13,798 Per common share (dollars)

0.87

0.82 0.87

3.43

3.23 Millions of common shares outstanding At period end

4,234

4,237 Average – assuming dilution

4,269

4,270 4,271

4,270

4,270 ExxonMobil share of equity at period end

191,650

191,794 ExxonMobil share of capital employed at period end

240,925

232,280 Income taxes

684

1,915 1,474

5,282

9,532 Total other taxes and duties

8,416

8,473 8,317

33,186

35,230 Total taxes

9,100

10,388 9,791

38,468

44,762 Sales-based taxes

5,205

5,444 5,228

20,679

21,750 Total taxes including sales-based taxes

14,305

15,832 15,019

59,147

66,512 ExxonMobil share of income taxes of equity companies

714

992 426

2,490

3,142

Attachment II



Exxon Mobil CorporationFourth Quarter 2019

(millions of dollars)

Fourth Quarter

Third

Quarter

Twelve Months



2019



2018



2019



2019



2018Earnings (U.S. GAAP)

Upstream United States

68

265 37

536

1,739 Non-U.S.

6,069

3,048 2,131

13,906

12,340 Downstream United States

895

987 673

1,717

2,962 Non-U.S.

3

1,717 557

606

3,048 Chemical United States

(2)

282 53

206

1,642 Non-U.S.

(353)

455 188

386

1,709 Corporate and financing

(990)

(754) (469)

(3,017)

(2,600) Net income attributable to ExxonMobil

5,690

6,000 3,170

14,340

20,840

Identified Items Included in Earnings

U.S. Upstream Other Items

–

(274) –

–

(274) Non-U.S. Upstream Asset Management

3,679

– –

3,679

366 Tax Items

268

– –

755

271 Other Items

–

(96) –

–

(96) Non-U.S. Downstream Asset Management

–

888 –

–

888 Tax Items

–

57 –

(9)

57 Non-U.S. Chemical Tax Items

–

212 –

2

212 Corporate and financing Asset Management

(24)

(6) –

(24)

(6) Tax Items

–

– 307

332

348 Corporate total

3,923

781 307

4,735

1,766

Earnings Excluding Identified Items

Upstream United States

68

539 37

536

2,013 Non-U.S.

2,122

3,144 2,131

9,472

11,799 Downstream United States

895

987 673

1,717

2,962 Non-U.S.

3

772 557

615

2,103 Chemical United States

(2)

282 53

206

1,642 Non-U.S.

(353)

243 188

384

1,497 Corporate and financing

(966)

(748) (776)

(3,325)

(2,942) Corporate total

1,767

5,219 2,863

9,605

19,074

Attachment III



Exxon Mobil Corporation

Fourth Quarter 2019



Fourth Quarter

Third

Quarter

Twelve Months



2019



2018



2019



2019



2018

Net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil, thousand barrels per day (kbd) United States

665

583 654

646

551 Canada / Other Americas

487

474 464

467

438 Europe

93

122 113

108

132 Africa

366

376 371

372

387 Asia

780

745 738

748

711 Australia / Oceania

45

48 52

45

47 Worldwide

2,436

2,348 2,392

2,386

2,266 Natural gas production available for sale, million cubic feet per day (mcfd) United States

2,713

2,581 2,883

2,778

2,574 Canada / Other Americas

287

247 254

258

227 Europe

1,508

1,943 1,004

1,457

1,653 Africa

10

16 7

7

13 Asia

3,753

3,804 3,433

3,575

3,613 Australia / Oceania

1,224

1,383 1,464

1,319

1,325 Worldwide

9,495

9,974 9,045

9,394

9,405 Oil-equivalent production (koebd)1

4,018

4,010 3,899

3,952

3,833

1 Natural gas is converted to an oil-equivalent basis at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.

Attachment IV



Exxon Mobil CorporationFourth Quarter 2019



Fourth Quarter

Third

Quarter

Twelve Months



2019



2018



2019



2019



2018

Refinery throughput (kbd) United States

1,675

1,661 1,647

1,532

1,588 Canada

322

408 363

353

392 Europe

1,304

1,366 1,325

1,317

1,422 Asia Pacific

570

670 532

598

706 Other

182

193 185

181

164 Worldwide

4,053

4,298 4,052

3,981

4,272 Petroleum product sales (kbd) United States

2,356

2,230 2,336

2,292

2,210 Canada

444

516 492

476

510 Europe

1,456

1,474 1,508

1,479

1,556 Asia Pacific

729

825 700

738

815 Other

497

450 468

467

421 Worldwide

5,482

5,495 5,504

5,452

5,512 Gasolines, naphthas

2,276

2,183 2,255

2,220

2,217 Heating oils, kerosene, diesel

1,903

1,915 1,833

1,867

1,840 Aviation fuels

399

376 445

406

402 Heavy fuels

217

387 261

270

395 Specialty products

687

634 710

689

658 Worldwide

5,482

5,495 5,504

5,452

5,512 Chemical prime product sales, thousand metric tons (kt) United States

2,294

2,577 2,216

9,127

9,824 Non-U.S.

4,275

4,095 4,260

17,389

17,045 Worldwide

6,569

6,672 6,476

26,516

26,869

Attachment V



Exxon Mobil CorporationFourth Quarter 2019

(millions of dollars)

Fourth Quarter

Third

Quarter

Twelve Months



2019



2018



2019



2019



2018Capital and Exploration Expenditures

Upstream United States

2,848

2,630 3,002

11,653

7,670 Non-U.S.

3,243

3,620 2,789

11,832

12,524 Total

6,091

6,250 5,791

23,485

20,194 Downstream United States

725

325 590

2,353

1,186 Non-U.S.

635

541 479

2,018

2,243 Total

1,360

866 1,069

4,371

3,429 Chemical United States

786

579 656

2,547

1,747 Non-U.S.

213

132 196

718

488 Total

999

711 852

3,265

2,235 Other

10

16 7

27

65 Worldwide

8,460

7,843 7,719

31,148

25,923

Cash flow from operations and asset sales excluding working capital

Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP)

6,352

8,607 9,079

29,716

36,014 Proceeds associated with asset sales

3,092

884 460

3,692

4,123 Cash flow from operations and asset sales

9,444

9,491 9,539

33,408

40,137 Changes in working capital

1,641

1,331 (1,550)

(923)

1,356 Cash flow from operations and asset sales

11,085

10,822 7,989

32,485

41,493 excluding working capital

Attachment VI



Exxon Mobil CorporationEarnings



$ Millions



$ Per Common Share1



2015

First Quarter 4,940 1.17 Second Quarter 4,190 1.00 Third Quarter 4,240 1.01 Fourth Quarter 2,780 0.67 Year 16,150 3.85

2016

First Quarter 1,810 0.43 Second Quarter 1,700 0.41 Third Quarter 2,650 0.63 Fourth Quarter 1,680 0.41 Year 7,840 1.88

2017

First Quarter 4,010 0.95 Second Quarter 3,350 0.78 Third Quarter 3,970 0.93 Fourth Quarter 8,380 1.97 Year 19,710 4.63

2018

First Quarter 4,650 1.09 Second Quarter 3,950 0.92 Third Quarter 6,240 1.46 Fourth Quarter 6,000 1.41 Year 20,840 4.88

2019

First Quarter 2,350 0.55 Second Quarter 3,130 0.73 Third Quarter 3,170 0.75 Fourth Quarter 5,690 1.33 Year 14,340 3.36

1 Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200131005260/en/