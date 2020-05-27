|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:45 | 23.04.2020
ExxonMobil to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders Via Live Webcast
ExxonMobil said today it will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 27 in virtual-only format via live audio webcast. The format will assist in protecting the health and well-being of the company’s shareholders, employees, other meeting participants and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision follows an executive order by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to minimize social gatherings and in-person contact in Texas, where the meeting was scheduled to be held, and a declaration of a state of emergency by Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey, where ExxonMobil is incorporated.
More information, including how to attend the meeting and voting, is available at www.exxonmobil.com/investor.
A replay of the annual meeting will be available on the company’s corporate website after the meeting.
