22:45 | 23.04.2020

ExxonMobil to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders Via Live Webcast

ExxonMobil said today it will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 27 in virtual-only format via live audio webcast. The format will assist in protecting the health and well-being of the company’s shareholders, employees, other meeting participants and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision follows an executive order by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to minimize social gatherings and in-person contact in Texas, where the meeting was scheduled to be held, and a declaration of a state of emergency by Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey, where ExxonMobil is incorporated.

Meeting Date: May 27, 2020

Meeting Time: 9:30 a.m. CDT

Meeting Access (virtual annual meeting website):www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/XOM2020

All shareholders of record as of April 2, 2020 may attend the meeting. Shareholders may log into the meeting platform beginning at 9:15 a.m. CDT on May 27, 2020. More information, including how to attend the meeting and voting, is available at www.exxonmobil.com/investor. A replay of the annual meeting will be available on the company’s corporate website after the meeting.

