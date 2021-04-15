|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
4:58 | 15.04.2021
Facedrive Acquires EcoCRED, LLC From Exelon Subsidiary Exelorate – Update
Earlier today, on April 14, 2021, Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive” or the “Company”) (TSXV:FD) (OTC:FDVRF), a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, announced it had completed the acquisition of 100% of the equity ownership of EcoCRED, LLC (“EcoCRED”), from Exelorate Enterprises, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). The announcement noted that Facedrive acquired EcoCRED in exchange for aggregate consideration of USD $1,000,000, which was paid through the issuance of 38,936 Facedrive Shares (“Acquisition Shares”), issued at a deemed price of USD $32.36 per Acquisition Share (which was determined and agreed upon based on a volume weighted average trading price figure). However, the currency expressed for the price per Acquisition Share figure should have been Canadian, making the actual deemed price per Acquisition Share CAD $32.36 (or USD $25.68 per share, being USD $1,000,000 divided by 38,936 shares). All Acquisition Shares are subject to an 18-month lock-up period.
Facedrive Rideshare was among the first to offer a wide variety of environmentally and socially responsible solutions in the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) space, planting thousands of trees based on user consumption and offering choices between electric, hybrid and conventional vehicles (including, more recently, electric and hybrid vehicles on a subscription basis through Steer). Facedrive Marketplace offers curated merchandise created from sustainably sourced materials. Facedrive Foods offers contactless delivery of a wide variety of foods right to consumers’ doorsteps, with a focus on doing so in a socially and environmentally-conscious manner. Facedrive Social strives to keep people connected in a physically-distanced world through its HiQ and other e-socialization platforms that invite users to interact based on common interests and by offering gamification and mutual community support features. Facedrive Health strives to develop and offer innovative technological solutions to the most acute health challenges including its proprietary TraceSCAN wearable technology for contact tracing. Facedrive envisions changing the ridesharing, food delivery, e-commerce, social and health tech narratives for the better, for everyone, and is currently operational in Canada and the United States.
For more about Facedrive, visit www.facedrive.com.
