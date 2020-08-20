13:00 | 20.08.2020

Facedrive Foods to Roll Out Services in Scarborough and Downtown Toronto

Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV: FD), a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, is excited to announce that its food delivery vertical Facedrive Foods will be rolling out services in Scarborough and downtown Toronto over the next several days pursuant to Facedrive’s completion of a transaction announced on July 10, 2020. Facedrive Foods has made a strategic decision to start the roll out of its eco-friendly food delivery services in Scarborough, a popular area for Facedrive’s rideshare drivers and riders, and downtown Toronto, where most of Facedrive’s restaurant partners are located. The Scarborough roll out is scheduled for Friday, August 21, 2020, while services in the downtown area of Toronto are expected to become available on August 23, 2020. Following the successful implementation of this first stage of the roll out, Facedrive Foods plans to pursue an aggressive expansion plan to establish its presence in over 18 cities across Canada, starting with London, ON, in the first week of September, and followed by all of the GTA, Ottawa, Vancouver, Hamilton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph and more. In keeping with its sustainability vision, Facedrive Foods offers contactless eco-friendly food pickup and delivery options for restaurants and customers. By contributing a portion of delivery and service fees towards the planting of trees in the communities in which the platform operates, Facedrive Foods reduces the carbon impact of food delivery. Facedrive’s strong environmental focus is appealing to responsible restaurant operators and customers alike, and many stakeholders have expressed their excitement about the fact that orders completed by them will contribute to tree planting and eventually reducing CO2 emissions. Moreover, Facedrive intends to support local restaurant owners during the pandemic times through various incentives and preferred T&Cs. Facedrive feels confident that the rollout of food deliveries vertical will become an important milestone in implementing the company’s ESG strategy. The select list of restaurant partners includes certain locations of Salad King, Amazing Salads, Freshii, Popeye’s Lousiana Kitchen, Church’s Chicken, Boston’s Pizza amongst other well-known brands and local favorites, with numerous other outlets being currently onboarded to join the Facedrive Foods platform soon. Many of the new restaurant partners have expressed appreciation of one-on-one live customer support they are receiving from Facedrive Foods and the ease of the onboarding process, where restaurants simply create an account and the Facedrive Foods team takes care of the rest of the setup. Moreover, many partners have given very positive reviews on the enhanced features of the Facedrive app, such as option to edit order preparation time based on food item and time of day. The reviews mentioned that this level of customization is not available on competing food delivery platforms and will help restaurant owners bring customer experience to a higher level. Similarly to the newly acquired restaurant partners, Facedrive drivers have expressed strong interest in signing up for Facedrive Foods in order to generate extra revenue on their own schedule. Many intend to operate the food deliveries in the peak lunch and dinner hours while operating ride share service in the peak office commuting times. “We are absolutely amazed by the level of positive feedback from our new restaurant partners. Many of them stress to us that the Facedrive mission of environmental and social responsibility resonates very strongly with them,” said Facedrive COO Suman Pushparajah. “Our team works hard to make sure we can meet and exceed the expectations of both our restaurant partners and our food delivery customers. On our end, we believe we have the necessary assets, expertise, and ambition to drive this expansion and bring about positive social change”.

About Facedrive

Facedrive is a multi-faceted "people-and-planet first" platform offering socially-responsible services to local communities with a strong commitment to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably. Facedrive Rideshare was the first to offer green transportation solutions in the TaaS space, planting thousands of trees and giving users a choice between EVs, hybrids and conventional vehicles. Facedrive Marketplace offers curated merchandise created from sustainably sourced materials. Facedrive Foods offers contactless deliveries of a wide variety of foods with the focus on healthy foods right to consumers' doorsteps. Facedrive Health develops innovative technological solutions to the most acute health challenges of the day.

