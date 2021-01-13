14:00 | 13.01.2021

Facedrive Health’s TraceSCAN Endorsed by LiUNA as the Wearable Contact-Tracing Solution of Choice, Following Provincial State of Emergency Announcement

Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV:FD) (OTCQX:FDVRF) , a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, is honored to announce that TraceSCAN, Facedrive Health’s proprietary contact-tracing solution, has been endorsed by Labourers’ International Union of North America (“LiUNA”) for implementation across its construction sites. This endorsement comes on the heels of the Government of Ontario declaring an official state of emergency with additional measures of lockdown. In response to a significant escalation in COVID-19 cases and the corresponding risk to the province’s emergency, hospital and long-term care systems, the Government of Ontario announced an official state of emergency and Stay-At-Home Order (the “Emergency Order”) on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health (https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/59922/ontario-declares-second-provincial-emergency-to-address-covid-19-crisis-and-save-lives.) In response to this, LiUNA, one of the largest labour unions in North America representing over 130,000 members across Canada predominantly in construction – including many men and women who have been deemed essential in the face of various stay-at-home emergency orders – has recommended implementing TraceSCAN, the Bluetooth powered wearable contact-tracing solution across its sites. LiUNA has recently carried out a pilot project with TraceSCAN and, following its successful completion, endorsed implementation of TraceSCAN across all its construction sites for the duration of the state of emergency and Emergency Order. LiUNA intends to continue implementing TraceSCAN across its worksites even after the Emergency Order is lifted as a means to continue providing a safe working environment for its members. TraceSCAN is powered by cutting-edge Bluetooth technology which enables the device to work as an independent wearable product or in conjunction with mobile-only solutions such as the Government of Canada’s COVID Alert app. As such, TraceSCAN is especially suited for work environments where employees are unable to carry cell phones in the work sites. Developed jointly by Facedrive Health and a group of researchers from the University of Waterloo, TraceSCAN had received an endorsement from the Government of Ontario and rapidly expanded its use case scenarios into multiple business sectors such as construction, recreation, travel, food processing and other industries following spiking demand for multifunctional connected health solutions. “The rapid growth in the numbers of COVID-19 cases has led to drastic yet necessary measures by the Government of Ontario. While certain construction sites shall remain open during the State of Emergency, it is essential that safety of all workers servicing these sites, as well as safety of their families, remains our highest priority. It is an honor for us to have our solution endorsed by LiUNA, one of the largest unions in North America,” said Sayan Navaratnam, Chairman and CEO of Facedrive. “Our teams are working tirelessly to satisfy the demand for our contact-tracing solution and ensure that all interested construction sites can avail of the TraceSCAN devices and surrounding infrastructure without delays. As an ESG technology platform, we are very pleased to do our part in helping Canadian workers and citizens in these challenging circumstances,” added Navaratnam. “The Ontario government has taken the difficult but prudent decision to issue a State of Emergency and mandated that essential services such as construction may remain operational provided the implementation of safety precautions,” said Joseph Mancinelli, International Vice President and Regional Manager of Central and Eastern Canada at LiUNA. “We have found TraceSCAN to be a remarkably effective tool of preventing the spread of the virus, determining the need for self-isolation and prompting social distancing among our staff. TraceSCAN’s Bluetooth powered wearable technology conveniently worn as wrist bands, pendants or key fobs is especially suited for work environments where employees are not able to access mobile devices. We are positive that by working together, we will come out of this pandemic stronger, more resilient and more united”. LiUNA’s announcement from January 12, 2021, wherein it endorsed Facedrive’s TraceSCAN, can be found below: “Today the Government of Ontario made the difficult, but prudent, decision to declare a State of Emergency, and Stay-at-Home Orders effective January 14th, 2021 to address the rapid progression of COVID19 across the province. This measure includes necessary inspections and the launch of the “Stay Safe All Day” campaign focusing on workplace inspections in areas of high transmission. This important decision is enacted for immediate, critical action, to flatten the curve and protect Ontarians in the collective fight against the virus. The construction industry is an exemplary model for enhanced health and safety to protect the men and women who build and strengthen the Province of Ontario. LiUNA remains an active voice in amplifying concerns of workers on-site and working with the Ministry of Labour and all levels of government to address urgent needs to successfully roll out necessary improvements to sanitization, contact tracing and worksite health and safety protocols. From day one LiUNA maintained that if construction was deemed essential, worksites must make necessary improvements to respond to the virus whilst keeping all workers safe. Those who did not adhere, would face risk of shut down. This sentiment remains as we enter a new wave of additional lockdown measures. With the safety of workers at highest concern, the collaborative efforts between labour, government and industry are critical to the perseverance of the construction sector which has kept hundreds of thousands of men and women safely employed. Construction is the economic engine for the development and productivity of communities across the province. We continue to build essential infrastructure such as transit, healthcare, hydro, roads and many more, all of which our municipalities, province and country cannot function without, especially in the rise of a global health pandemic. LiUNA will continue working closely with Minister of Labour, Monte McNaughton, and all employer partners to ensure all worksites are adhering to heightened protocols to keep Ontario’s workforce safe. LiUNA’s successful pilot project with TraceSCAN highlights the critical importance of wearable technology on construction sites to safely contact trace and mitigate risk of spread without disruption to productivity while keeping LiUNA Members and all workers on site safe. The Ontario-made contact tracing wearable technology solution is key to mitigating spread from the workplace to the home and protecting the families of LiUNA Members. We implore all active construction sites to engage in Contact Tracing wearables to further protect frontline workers across the province. Health and safety measures for frontline workers must also include mandatory PPE supplied by the employer, rapid testing end workpiece sanitization. The health and safety of LiUNA members remains of paramount concern. A responsible and disciplined response of the industry to COVID19 must continue in full cooperation with labour and government to ensure that the health and safety of all workers remains at the center of all decision making. It is up to us Brothers and Sisters. It is up to each and every one of us to enact change and we must continue to lead by example end remain united as we work together to rebuild a stronger, safer tomorrow. We will continue to hold accountable any worksite that is not adhering to stringent protocols. Complacency will not be tolerated. As an Industry we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID19 and combat the virus once and for all.”

