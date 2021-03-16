12:30 | 16.03.2021

Fairbanks Energy Services Selected as Recipient of Daily Herald Business Ledger’s Annual Awards for Business Excellence in Innovation

Fairbanks Energy Services, LLC, an energy efficiency firm and developer of comprehensive commercial and industrial turnkey projects, has been recognized by the Daily Herald Business Ledger as a winner in its 31st Annual Awards for Business Excellence (AABEs) in the Innovation in Business category. Focused on business and economic news in suburban Chicago, the Daily Herald Business Ledger acknowledges the achievements of Fairbanks Energy’s Chicago office for their innovation and accomplishments in the Midwest region. The AABEs feature outstanding businesses regarding significant achievement, growth and community involvement in the Greater Chicago area. The award for Innovation in Business specifically recognizes organizations for their innovative services or solutions that have a profound and lasting positive impact on their industry and community. Over the course of their years in business, Fairbanks Energy Services has lowered over 250 million kWh annually through their projects across the nation. In the Midwest region specifically, Fairbanks Energy is helping clients save over 48 million kWh annually, the economic equivalent to $5.5 million in energy cost savings. Fairbanks Energy’s efficiency solutions are custom designed for clients and include: LED lighting, HVAC/mechanical system retrofits, Building Management Systems and controls integrations, data center optimization and utility incentive qualification. “The Daily Herald Business Ledger’s Annual Awards for Business Excellence (AABEs) highlight successful suburban businesses, organizations and non-profits,” said Andy Zielonka, Manager, Operations & Sales of the Daily Herald Business Ledger. “The companies that will be honored have shown a consistent record of financial success, an emphasis on workplace quality and support of the community at large through charitable or volunteer efforts. The thirty-four companies being recognized have faced unprecedented challenges this past year and have met those challenges with innovation and determination.” “Identifying and building innovative, business-oriented approaches to energy efficiency is at the forefront of what we do,” said Rob Golden, Vice President, Midwest Region of Fairbanks Energy Services. “True innovation is not just found in our designing and engineering of these projects, but also in helping businesses understand the significance of investing in energy savings solutions and empowering them to take action. We are honored that the Daily Herald Business Ledger has selected us as a recipient of their 2021 Innovation in Business Award.” Fairbanks Energy Services was recently acquired by Mantis Innovation Group, marking another stage of growth for the national efficiency solutions firm. Through this partnership, Fairbanks Energy has the opportunity to incorporate expanded service offerings including solar, roofing, facility asset management solutions, power procurement, demand response and other complementary tactics to improve overall building performance.

About Fairbanks Energy Services

Fairbanks Energy Services, a division of Mantis Innovation Group, is a national, full-service design/build energy efficiency firm dedicated to providing cost-effective retrofit solutions for our clients. Our comprehensive approach and deep knowledge of federal, state and municipal incentive programs allow us to identify, develop and install solutions that maximize savings while minimizing capital outlay. The team’s 30 years of experience in providing energy conservation services for commercial and industrial clients throughout the country enable Fairbanks Energy to create energy-saving solutions that are also aligned with the comfort, aesthetics and budgetary needs of clients and their employees. Learn more at https://www.fairbanksenergy.com and https://mantisinnovation.com/.

