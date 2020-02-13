|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:56 | 13.02.2020
Falcon Minerals Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend
Falcon Minerals Corporation (“Falcon,” or the “Company,” “we,” “our,”) (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW), a leading oil and gas minerals company, today declared a dividend of $0.135 per Class A share for the fourth quarter 2019. The dividend for the fourth quarter 2019 will be paid on March 9, 2020 to all Class A shareholders of record on February 25, 2020.
