ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:56 | 13.02.2020
Falcon Minerals Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend

Falcon Minerals Corporation (“Falcon,” or the “Company,” “we,” “our,”) (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW), a leading oil and gas minerals company, today declared a dividend of $0.135 per Class A share for the fourth quarter 2019. The dividend for the fourth quarter 2019 will be paid on March 9, 2020 to all Class A shareholders of record on February 25, 2020.
About Falcon Minerals
Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW) is a C-Corporation formed to own and acquire high growth oil-weighted minerals rights. Falcon Minerals owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt and Gonzales Counties in Texas. The Company also owns approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. For more information, visit our website at www.falconminerals.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005936/en/

