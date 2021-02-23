|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 23.02.2021
Falcon Minerals Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Announces Participation in the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Energy Summit
Falcon Minerals Corporation (“Falcon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW) today announced that the Company will host an earnings conference call for the fourth quarter 2020 on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 9:00 am ET. Falcon intends to release its financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 following the market close on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Falcon management invites investors and interested parties to listen to the conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2020 results on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 9:00 am ET. Participants for the conference call should dial (888) 567-1602 (International: (862) 298-0702). A replay of the Falcon earnings call will be available starting at 2:00 pm ET on March 4, 2021. Investors and interested parties can listen to the replay on www.falconminerals.com in the Events page of the Investor Relations section or call 888-539-4649 (International: 754-333-7735). At the system prompt, dial your replay code (155278#); playback will automatically begin.
In addition, the Company will participate in the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Energy Summit on Monday, March 1, 2021. Daniel Herz, Chief Executive Officer and Bryan Gunderson, Chief Financial Officer will be hosting investor meetings at the conference throughout the day on Monday, March 1, 2021.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer