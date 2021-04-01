|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:28 | 02.04.2021
Fancamp Announces Termination for Cause of Mr. Peter H. Smith’s Consulting Agreement; Provides Facts on Continued Misleading Statements from Activists
Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC) today announced that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) has terminated the consulting agreement between Fancamp and Mr. Peter H. Smith for cause effective immediately. The Board has also requested that Mr. Smith resign from his role as director promptly.
The Board has provided Mr. Smith with multiple opportunities to act in a proper manner and adhere to appropriate governance practices, but he has refused. Notably, the Board has repeatedly tried to engage with Mr. Smith over the last few months to address the issues that led to his termination. Mr. Smith has not cooperated with these efforts, and instead, continued to hide and withhold information from the Board and management, in addition to numerous other grave issues.
The Board has also made multiple attempts to reason with Mr. Smith and work with him in a cooperative manner. Instead, Mr. Smith has continued to be disruptive and go against the best of interests of the Corporation in order to regain his former position with Fancamp. The Corporation cannot justify spending shareholders’ money to pay an individual who not only is refusing to do any work for the Corporation, but instead, is actively working against shareholders’ interests. The Board has carefully considered the situation and the context, and has determined that it is justified to terminate the consulting agreement and that, as such, Mr. Smith is not entitled to any payouts.
As the Corporation continues to investigate and examine the conduct of Mr. Smith in relation to the numerous issues listed below, the Corporation reserves all of its legal rights in connection with Mr. Smith and will consider any such measures as are appropriate on behalf of its shareholders to address potential misconduct, including through the courts if necessary.
He repeatedly ignored the instructions of the Board and acted against the Board’s specific direction;
He failed to comply with his duty of confidentiality and to comply with applicable legislation by disclosing non-public material information, including information about the December 31, 2020 private placement and the proposed business combination with ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (“ScoZinc”) (the “Transaction”);
He failed to comply with his duty of loyalty by repeatedly refusing to cooperate with the Board and management of Fancamp, and recently, by withholding information in his possession to management following him stepping down as president and CEO in August 2020; and
He failed to provide the services outlined in the consulting agreement; rather than acting for the Corporation, he acted against the interests of the Corporation by withholding information and not cooperating with management’s efforts, which resulted in delaying the technical review and causing setbacks and unnecessary costs to the Corporation
Mr. Smith’s unlawful disclosure on December 22, 2020 of non-public material information in connection with the potential private placement may have jeopardized the integrity of the securities market and affected the market price or trading of Fancamp’s securities. As such, the Board has notified the British Columbia Securities Commission of Mr. Smith’s actions.
Contrary to Mr. Smith’s misleading statements:
Fancamp shareholders will emerge from this Transaction with a greatly enhanced opportunity to create value. The combination of Fancamp and ScoZinc takes two significantly undervalued companies and creates a larger, stronger entity that will be in a better position to attract new investments for growth and funding for strategic initiatives. The combined entity will also be well-positioned to capitalize on the global demand for zinc, which is expected to double by 2050.
The Transaction was the result of a transparent, credible and thorough process with input from Fancamp’s independent financial and legal advisors. All members of the Board – including Mr. Smith – received a copy of the final fairness opinion from Ernst & Young LLP, which stated that the consideration to be paid in connection with the Transaction is fair for Fancamp.
Shareholders can read all the facts about the Transaction here.
The composition of the Board after the Transaction will also be up to Fancamp shareholders. As stated in the February 18, 2021 and March 18, 2021 press releases, as well as in the Transaction agreement (a copy of which is available on SEDAR), after the Transaction closes, Messrs. Mark Haywood (president and chief executive officer of ScoZinc) and Christopher Hopkins (director of ScoZinc) will be nominated to join the Fancamp Board of Directors at the Corporation’s next annual general meeting (“AGM”). Shareholders will be able to vote on these nominees in due course.
An investigation by the Board pertaining to expenditures made between 2010 and 2019 uncovered that significant amounts were spent on operating, exploration, and development expenses, with no tangible advancement on any of the properties of Fancamp. Furthermore, a large portion of these expenditures had to be written off, meaning that they had no value to shareholders or to the Corporation.
To offset the poor execution of these projects, Mr. Smith sold off, between May 2018 and July 2020, 4.8 million shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSX: CIA) (“Champion”) at low prices for proceeds of C$6.8 million. Such sales were at times in direct contravention with the instructions of the Board.
A recent example of Mr. Smith’s typical approach was an expenditure of approximately C$600,000 in Virginia, United States, on geological activities which had no underlying mineral property. This expenditure was committed without the prior knowledge and approval of the Board. Since there was no underlying property associated with these expenses, the Corporation was subsequently forced to write off all of it.
Even after he stepped down, Mr. Smith continued to withhold information from the Board. Consequently, the Corporation was unable to conduct the appropriate technical reviews of its properties, forcing the Corporation to incur additional costs and experience setbacks in completing its review. In short, Mr. Smith’s actions have resulted in numerous delays and unnecessary expenses.
Mr. Smith has and continues to refuse to abide with the Board’s instructions and to cooperate with current management. Despite his obligations under his consulting agreement and repeated requests, he withheld company information, causing significant challenges and delays in conducting technical reviews which would help advance the Corporation forward. Instead, due to Mr. Smith’s self-serving actions, the Corporation was forced to incur additional costs and delays.
Fancamp believes the Transaction will create tremendous value and sustainable growth for the Corporation and to its shareholders over the medium to long-term. Among the many benefits, the Transaction will enable Fancamp to plan the restart of the commercial production of ScoZinc’s Scotia Mine, a high-quality, past-producing facility with a fully built infrastructure in a stable, premier jurisdiction near Halifax, Nova Scotia, which is expected to create significant cashflow for the Corporation.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer