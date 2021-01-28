2:10 | 29.01.2021

Faraday Future and Geely Holding Group Sign a Cooperation Agreement

Faraday Future, a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company and China’s largest privately owned automotive group, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, have jointly signed a framework cooperation agreement. The two sides will cooperate in technology and engineering support, and will explore the possibility of using OEM production services provided by the joint venture between Foxconn and Geely. At the same time, Geely Holding Group has also signed a subscription agreement to become a minority investor in Faraday Future in connection with the previously announced business combination between Faraday Future and Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC), which remains subject to customary terms and conditions including the consummation of such business combination. Users can reserve an FF 91 now at: https://www.ff.com/us/reserve

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Established in May 2014, Faraday Future (FF) is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. FF’s vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe, and live freely. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. With the FF 91, FF has envisioned a vehicle that redefines transportation, mobility, and connectivity, creating a true “third Internet living space,” complementing users’ home and smartphone Internet experience.

FOLLOW FARADAY FUTURE:https://www.ff.com/https://twitter.com/FaradayFuturehttps://www.facebook.com/faradayfuture/https://www.instagram.com/faradayfuture/www.linkedin.com/company/faradayfutureIMPORTANT INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

This press release references a proposed transaction between PSAC and FF. PSAC intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 that will include a proxy statement and prospectus of PSAC and a consent solicitation statement with respect to FF. The proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus will be mailed to stockholders of PSAC as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. PSAC also will file other relevant documents from time to time regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF PSAC ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT, PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT WILL BE FILED BY PSAC FROM TIME TO TIME WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus and other documents containing important information about PSAC and FF once such documents are filed with the SEC, through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by PSAC when and if available, can also be obtained free of charge by directing a written request to Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., 654 Madison Avenue, Suite 1009, New York, New York 10065.

PARTICIPANTS IN THE SOLICITATION

PSAC and FF and their respective directors and executive officers, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of PSAC’s stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination between PSAC and FF. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names and interests in the proposed transaction of PSAC’s directors and officers in PSAC’s filings with the SEC, including PSAC’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on November 13, 2020. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to PSAC’s stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination will be set forth in the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination when available. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed business combination will be included in the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus that PSAC intends to file with the SEC.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This communication shall neither constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside PSAC’s or FF’s management’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the inability to complete the transactions contemplated by the framework cooperation agreement or proposed business combination; the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed framework cooperation agreement or business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, the amount of cash available following any redemptions by PSAC stockholders; the ability to meet the Nasdaq’s listing standards following the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the proposed business combination; costs related to the proposed framework cooperation agreement or business combination; FF’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market its vehicles and the timing of these development programs; FF’s estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles; the rate and degree of market acceptance of FF’s vehicles; the success of other competing manufacturers; the performance and security of FF’s vehicles; potential litigation involving PSAC or FF; the result of future financing efforts and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for FF’s products. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transactions do not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement on Form S-4 and proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus discussed above and other documents filed by PSAC from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and neither PSAC nor FF undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128006185/en/