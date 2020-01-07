8:00 | 07.01.2020

Farasis Energy Breaks Through the Electric Vehicle Market Thanks to ESI’s Virtual Prototyping

ESI Group (Paris:ESI), leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping

software and services for manufacturing industries, helped Farasis

Energy, a Chinese-American battery provider, win in record-breaking

time, a call for tenders made by a premium German automotive OEM. Thanks

to ESI’s expertise, the reliability of the virtual prototype of the new

Farasis battery model was decisive in a “zero real prototype” procedure,

stipulating the elimination of any physical prototype.

The move of the automotive industry toward electrification is seemingly

unstoppable. Manufacturers are announcing aggressive plans for Electric

Vehicle (EV) production, and the International Energy Agency says the

number of EVs will grow from 3 to 125 million by 2030. So, it’s no

wonder that new players are entering the market, breaking the

traditional rules of product design – new players like lithium-ion

battery maker Farasis Energy. Looking to collect wins in this

fast-growing market, the team at Farasis relied on ESI’s expertise to

prove to a major German car maker that they were the best supplier –

based solely on a virtual prototype. This collaboration around ESI’s

Virtual Performance Solution (VPS) allowed to virtualize and secure the

behavior of the battery in vibration or vehicle crash situations. Dr. Matt Klein, Advanced R&D Director at Farasis Energy, emphasized the

key role ESI played in this project: “Half-way through the bidding

process, the manufacturer actually decided to remove the physical

prototype step – they would make their decision based on the virtual

prototype. In just 8 months, we went from limited Virtual Prototyping

capability to winning those bids. The head of the whole program

conducting the bidding process went out of his way to tell us that the

mechanical simulation was an instrumental part in helping us get the

design approved. We could not have done that without ESI. Our

partnership with ESI is truly strategic in bringing our simulation

capabilities to a global leading standard.” Two fundamental elements differentiated ESI’s VPS in this project: The reliability of the results, eliminating the need for a real

prototype verification, as a result of the consideration of complex

physical phenomenon inside the battery. The integration level of different virtual vibration and crash tests

in one solution, allowing iteration loops and quick decisions. Farasis relied on ESI’s proven knowledge of the automotive industry and

ability to provide real results, virtually, thanks to virtual

prototyping. The capability to build a global model, covering several

engineering disciplines, led to a highly efficient workflow and

ultimately a cost-effective solution for Farasis. Since their win, Farasis has opened a new factory on-site in Germany,

dedicated to the research & development of their batteries for the

German car maker. ESI is now putting in place a platform for Farasis’

international team of simulation engineers, one that is fully automated

and customized to their way of working. Thanks to this Platform, the

Farasis team will work together – regardless of what continent they are

on – with great efficiency and transparency, on common Virtual

Prototyping models. And what began as a bi-lateral partnership has

quickly evolved into an ecosystem comprised of three major players –

Farasis, ESI Group, and the automotive manufacturer – all hungry to tap

into the EV market.

About Farasis

Farasis Energy, Inc. created in California in 2002 is a company

specialized in the conception and distribution of batteries. Present in

China (headquarters), in the Silicon Valley (R&D center), and in Europe,

the Group is one of the world leaders in his sector. Farasis’ ambition

is to position itself as a pivot to better meet the challenges of its

industrial clients: saving time to market and the costs of production

while maintaining a high level of reliability and safety.

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and

services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique

proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical

prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually

manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products.

Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now

anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle™,

which addresses the operational performance of a product during its

entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of a Hybrid

Twin™, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables

manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict

product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs. ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of NYSE Euronext Paris.

Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial

sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the

world and reported annual sales of €139 million in 2018. For more

information, please visit www.esi-group.com.

