0:51 | 03.02.2021

Fashwire Launches Campaign to Support Fashion Group International’s Foundation

Fashwire further deepens its philanthropic mission, FashGive, as it partners with the Fashion Group Foundation (FGF), an organization which is dedicated to promoting educational programs devoted to fashion and to the study of fashion related businesses through the creation and awarding of scholarships; establishment of internship programs; and provision of career counseling services. Additionally, FGF supports the organization and sponsorship of seminars and other educational activities on a national and worldwide basis as well as sponsoring public service activities in which the fashion industry works, to serve relevant community needs, concerns and to stimulate and encourage membership and industry participation in such public service activities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202006194/en/Fashwire Launches Campaign to Support Fashion Group International’s Foundation (Graphic: Business Wire)

Beginning February 1, 2021 until February 28, 2021, Fashwire is donating $1.00 for every download of the app (App Store and Google Play) to support the Fashion Group Foundation and its mission to provide resources, connections and career support for its 5000+ members. “I am honored to support the Fashion Group Foundation’s mission. It is vital for us to raise our commitment to foundations fulfilling the vital need of providing education and career support for the industry at large,” stated Fashwire Founder and CEO Kimberly Carney. “Donating $1.00 per download to the Fashion Group Foundation gives Fashwire the incredible opportunity to leverage our powerful global platform of fashion designers and consumers for a worthy cause.” “I am delighted to welcome Fashwire and Kimberly Carney as partner and grateful for her generosity to our Fashion Group Foundation,” says Maryanne Grisz, President & CEO, Fashion Group International. “With this support, we can further our mission to support the future of our industry.” Fashwire’s app and web-based fashion discovery global platform and shopping marketplace brings forward a portfolio of 350+ emerging and established designers across 40+ countries, in both the ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories space. “Our vast global reach of designers and consumers within the Fashwire platform is an incredible opportunity to bring awareness to the Fashion Group Foundation’s global initiative, making this the ideal partnership,” added Carney. To donate $1USD to the Fashion Group Foundation, download the Fashwire app by visiting the App Store or Google Play. The Fashwire app is available on iOS and Android. About Fashwire: Fashwire’s global platform provides its portfolio of 350+ designers from 40+ countries vital insight into consumer shopping behavior patterns on the popularity of new collections and future products. A two-sided marketplace, Fashwire is a B2B data hub to navigate consumer demand and increase profitability. For Consumers, Fashwire’s B2C shopping platform creates a compelling interactive experience by combining fun, immersive swipe voting with the ability to influence the designer instantly. Giving designers real-time valuable insights through a fun and seamless experience for users is what makes Fashwire the digital front runner in real-time consumer global business intelligence. The company has raised $2.5M to date and is backed by a range of all-star private angel investors. For more information, visit Fashwire at www.fashwire.com. You can find us on social by liking Fashwire on Facebook and following Fashwire on Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter and TikTok.

About The Fashion Group International:

Founded in 1930 by 17 accomplished women, The Fashion Group International is a global, non-profit association whose mission is to provide resources, connections and career support for 5000 members. The Fashion Group International is an essential industry resource to connect members to information, inspiration, education, events, industry leaders, global resources, historic archives, established professionals, new talent, innovators, tastemakers and award winners. For more information visit www.fgi.org.

About Fashion Group Foundation

The Fashion Group Foundation’s mission is to promote educational programs devoted to fashion and to the study of fashion related businesses through the creation and awarding of scholarships; establishment of internship programs; provision of career counseling services and education and to serve relevant community needs to support fashion industry works. Important Note to Editors: Please use any part of this announcement with our compliments and full permission. We require that you credit us as the source and convey our name as Fashwire and the Fashion Group Foundation. You may also direct your audience to our website fashwire.com and www.fgi.org. We can be found @fashwire and @fginyc on social media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202006194/en/