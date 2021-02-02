|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:51 | 03.02.2021
Fashwire Launches Campaign to Support Fashion Group International’s Foundation
Fashwire further deepens its philanthropic mission, FashGive, as it partners with the Fashion Group Foundation (FGF), an organization which is dedicated to promoting educational programs devoted to fashion and to the study of fashion related businesses through the creation and awarding of scholarships; establishment of internship programs; and provision of career counseling services. Additionally, FGF supports the organization and sponsorship of seminars and other educational activities on a national and worldwide basis as well as sponsoring public service activities in which the fashion industry works, to serve relevant community needs, concerns and to stimulate and encourage membership and industry participation in such public service activities.
“I am honored to support the Fashion Group Foundation’s mission. It is vital for us to raise our commitment to foundations fulfilling the vital need of providing education and career support for the industry at large,” stated Fashwire Founder and CEO Kimberly Carney. “Donating $1.00 per download to the Fashion Group Foundation gives Fashwire the incredible opportunity to leverage our powerful global platform of fashion designers and consumers for a worthy cause.”
“I am delighted to welcome Fashwire and Kimberly Carney as partner and grateful for her generosity to our Fashion Group Foundation,” says Maryanne Grisz, President & CEO, Fashion Group International. “With this support, we can further our mission to support the future of our industry.”
Fashwire’s app and web-based fashion discovery global platform and shopping marketplace brings forward a portfolio of 350+ emerging and established designers across 40+ countries, in both the ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories space. “Our vast global reach of designers and consumers within the Fashwire platform is an incredible opportunity to bring awareness to the Fashion Group Foundation’s global initiative, making this the ideal partnership,” added Carney.
To donate $1USD to the Fashion Group Foundation, download the Fashwire app by visiting the App Store or Google Play. The Fashwire app is available on iOS and Android.
About Fashwire:
Fashwire’s global platform provides its portfolio of 350+ designers from 40+ countries vital insight into consumer shopping behavior patterns on the popularity of new collections and future products. A two-sided marketplace, Fashwire is a B2B data hub to navigate consumer demand and increase profitability. For Consumers, Fashwire’s B2C shopping platform creates a compelling interactive experience by combining fun, immersive swipe voting with the ability to influence the designer instantly. Giving designers real-time valuable insights through a fun and seamless experience for users is what makes Fashwire the digital front runner in real-time consumer global business intelligence. The company has raised $2.5M to date and is backed by a range of all-star private angel investors. For more information, visit Fashwire at www.fashwire.com. You can find us on social by liking Fashwire on Facebook and following Fashwire on Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter and TikTok.
Important Note to Editors:
Please use any part of this announcement with our compliments and full permission. We require that you credit us as the source and convey our name as Fashwire and the Fashion Group Foundation. You may also direct your audience to our website fashwire.com and www.fgi.org. We can be found @fashwire and @fginyc on social media.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer