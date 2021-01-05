|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:05 | 05.01.2021
Fastenal Company Announces Conference Call to Review 2020 Annual and Fourth Quarter Earnings
Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) announced the date and time for its conference call to review 2020 annual and fourth quarter results, as well as current operations. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. central time.
To access the call, please visit the following Web address:
An online archive of the webcast will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the call and will remain available until March 1, 2021. Participants must have a soundcard and speakers to listen to the online webcast.
Additional information regarding Fastenal is available on the Fastenal Company website at www.fastenal.com.
FAST-G
