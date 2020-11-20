22:14 | 20.11.2020

Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas Awards $19.3 Million in Affordable Housing Program Funds

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) is pleased to announce that, in partnership with its member financial institutions, it has awarded $19.3 million in Affordable Housing Program (AHP) subsidies to 38 projects in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. The subsidies will result in the creation or rehabilitation of 2,749 housing units. “The funding announced today will go a long way toward meeting the housing needs across the District. We are grateful for our participating member institutions that have made affordable housing a priority,” said FHLB Dallas President and CEO Sanjay Bhasin. FHLB Dallas annually returns 10 percent of its profits in the form of AHP subsidies to the communities served by its member institutions. AHP funding is utilized for a variety of projects, including home rehabilitation and modifications for low-income, elderly and special-needs residents; down payment and closing-cost assistance for qualified first-time homebuyers; and the construction of low-income, multifamily rental communities and single-family homes. Since the AHP’s inception in 1990, FHLB Dallas has awarded more than $324 million through AHP and AHP set-aside programs, such as the Homebuyer Equity Leverage Partnership, the Special Needs Assistance Program and Disaster Rebuilding Assistance to help more than 56,500 households. Lara Conway, First National Bank consumer loan officer, is pleased that FHLB Dallas offers a program like AHP to help individuals and families who need it most. “Our partnership with Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is extremely valuable to us,” Mrs. Conway said. “Through the AHP subsidy, the Mescalero Apache Tribe Housing Department will be able to better serve our Mescalero community, and at a time when people are cutting back, receiving these funds makes all the difference.” Below is a state-by-state listing of the 2020 AHP subsidies. For more information about the 2020 AHP subsidies and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/ahp.

Arkansas: $645,000 for 63 unitsMarvell

Member: Southern Bancorp Bank

Sponsor: Boys, Girls, Adult Community Development Center

Subsidy: $170,000 for 17 Rental units

Mountain Home

Member: First Security Bank

Sponsor: Promenade Apartments, an Arkansas LP

Subsidy: $475,000 for 46 Rental units

Louisiana: $4,575,000 for 764 units Abita Springs/Covington

Member: Home Bank, N.A.

Sponsor: Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West

Subsidy: $120,000 for 12 Owner units

Alexandria

Member: Red River Bank

Sponsor: GAEDA Revitalization Corp.

Subsidy: $495,000 for 50 Owner units

Baton Rouge

Member: Home Bank, N.A.

Sponsor: Partners-for-Progress Inc.

Subsidy: $750,000 for 99 Rental units Member: Red River Bank

Sponsor: Gulf Coast Housing Partnership

Subsidy: $750,000 for 116 Owner units

Houma

Member: Home Bank, N.A.

Sponsor: Iris Development

Subsidy: $750,000 for 122 Rental units

Lake Charles

Member: Home Federal Bank

Sponsor: Lake Charles Non-Profit Housing Development

Subsidy: $750,000 for 233 Rental units

Lockport

Member: Home Bank, N.A.

Sponsor: Gulf Coast Housing Partnership

Subsidy: $280,000 for 35 Rental units

New Orleans

Member: Home Bank, N.A.

Sponsor: Iris Development

Subsidy: $680,000 for 97 Rental units

Mississippi: $2,271,560 for 231 unitsLaurel

Member: Hope Federal Credit Union

Sponsor: LHA Enterprise Development Inc.

Subsidy: $750,000 for 78 Rental units

Lexington

Member: BankPlus

Sponsor: Community Students Learning Center

Subsidy: $596,160 for 60 Owner units

Natchez

Member: Concordia Bank & Trust

Sponsor: City of Natchez

Subsidy: $97,700 for 10 Owner units Member: Home Bank, N.A.

Sponsor: City of Natchez

Subsidy: $97,700 for 10 Owner units

Waveland

Member: The First, A National Banking Association

Sponsor: Hancock Resource Center

Subsidy: $400,000 for 40 Owner units

Yazoo City

Member: Bank of Yazoo City

Sponsor: Gateway Community Development Corp.

Subsidy: $330,000 for 33 Owner units

New Mexico: $1,820,000 for 216 unitsGrants

Member: Wells Fargo Bank South Central

Sponsor: CC Housing Inc.

Subsidy: $750,000 for 128 Rental units

Mescalero

Member: First National Bank

Sponsor: Mescalero Apache Tribe Housing Department

Subsidy: $600,000 for 40 Rental units

Village of Los Lunas

Member: Wells Fargo Bank South Central

Sponsor: CC Housing Inc.

Subsidy: $470,000 for 48 Rental units

Texas: $10,176,146 for 1,475 unitsAlvin

Member: Frost Bank

Sponsor: Adult & Teen Challenge of Texas

Subsidy: $700,000 for 40 Rental units

Austin

Member: Frost Bank

Sponsor: Mobile Loaves & Fishes Inc.

Subsidy: $750,000 for 76 Rental units Member: Wells Fargo Bank South Central

Sponsor: Foundation Communities Inc.

Subsidy: $750,000 for 110 Rental units Member: Wells Fargo Bank South Central

Sponsor: Foundation Communities Inc.

Subsidy: $750,000 for 137 Rental units

Brownsville

Member: Rio Grande Valley Multibank

Sponsor: Community Development Corporation of Brownsville

Subsidy: $600,000 for 40 Rental units

Dallas

Member: Frost Bank

Sponsor: Autism Treatment Center Inc.

Subsidy: $149,646 for 50 Rental units Member: Inwood National Bank

Sponsor: AIDS Services of Dallas

Subsidy: $160,000 for 16 Rental units Member: Veritex Community Bank

Sponsor: Resource Center of Dallas

Subsidy: $750,000 for 84 Rental units

Houston

Member: Texas Capital Bank, N.A.

Sponsor: Harmony House Inc.

Subsidy: $750,000 for 128 Rental units Member: Wells Fargo Bank South Central

Sponsor: New Hope Housing Inc.

Subsidy: $750,000 for 100 Rental units

Killeen

Member: Home Federal Bank

Sponsor: Killeen Housing Authority

Subsidy: $700,000 for 70 Rental units

Lampasas

Member: Extraco Banks, N.A.

Sponsor: Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity

Subsidy: $200,000 for 20 Owner units

McKinney

Member: Independent Bank

Sponsor: St. James CME Church

Subsidy: $80,000 for 8 Rental units

Mount Pleasant

Member: Frost Bank

Sponsor: Mt. Pleasant Public Facility Corp.

Subsidy: $300,000 for 76 Rental units

Richmond

Member: CommunityBank of Texas, N.A.

Sponsor: Fort Bend County Women’s Center

Subsidy: $236,500 for 22 Rental units

San Antonio

Member: Wells Fargo Bank South Central

Sponsor: Housing and Community Services Inc.

Subsidy: $750,000 for 234 Rental units

San Benito

Member: Home Federal Bank

Sponsor: San Benito Housing Authority

Subsidy: $750,000 for 84 Rental units

Tyler

Member: Southside Bank

Sponsor: Habitat for Humanity of Smith County

Subsidy: $300,000 for 30 Owner units

Victoria

Member: Texas Capital Bank, N.A.

Sponsor: Housing and Community Services Inc.

Subsidy: $750,000 for 150 Rental units

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $66.3 billion as of September 30, 2020, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 800 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit our website atfhlb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005719/en/