21:14 | 06.01.2022

Federal Title & Escrow Company Announces 10 Beneficiaries of Inaugural Holiday Giving Campaign

Independent settlement service provider Federal Title & Escrow Company, known for leveraging high tech to deliver a personalized closing experience, announced 10 beneficiaries of its inaugural Holiday Giving Campaign that invited some of the area’s top Realtors to nominate their favorite local non-profits to receive a $500 donation. Federal Title kicked off the Holiday Giving Campaign just after Thanksgiving, working with 11 local Realtors to identify non-profit organizations that held special meaning to them. Then, just before the Christmas holiday, Federal Title gave a $500 donation on behalf of each agent and donated to 10 organizations for a total of $5,500. “This year, we wanted to express our gratitude toward our agents and the community we serve in a more meaningful way,” said Todd Ewing, founder and CEO of Federal Title. “We received wonderful feedback on our campaign and look forward to building deeper relationships with our people by showing up for them in similar ways in the future.” Some Realtors shared personal stories about how they came to support their causes. One such story came from Phil Sturm, who has lived in the region for over 40 years with his family and recently took in a family of Afghan refugees through an organization called Lutheran Social Services. Another came from Jason Skipworth who became involved with the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter after losing a “dear” great-grandmother to Alzheimer’s disease. “My desire is to help promote awareness of this incurable disease, and to raise funds for research in the hope of finding a cure,” said Skipworth, who has participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s for several years and has spent countless hours advocating and volunteering. “While the world eagerly waits on a cure, the greatest things we can offer those living with Alzheimer’s is our time, attention, patience and love.” Beneficiaries of Federal Title’s inaugural Holiday Giving Campaign: Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter Blessed Sacrament School Capital Area Food Bank Goods for Good DC Humane Society of Montgomery County Lutheran Social Services My Sister’s Place St. Anthony Catholic School St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital The Children’s Law Center

