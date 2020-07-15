|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:00 | 21.07.2020
Fee Cut Further Increases Appeal of VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ)
VanEck and Merk Investments are today announcing that as of July 24, 2020, the Sponsor’s fee for the VanEck® Merk® Gold Trust (NYSE Arca: OUNZ) will be lowered from 0.40% to 0.25%.
“As investors increasingly embrace OUNZ we are now able to lower the expense ratio. A lower cost should provide further incentive for investors to use OUNZ as their preferred gold ETF. OUNZ is the only gold ETF with a patented delivery process, allowing investors to request delivery of the gold they own through OUNZ if and when desired—anywhere in the world,” said Axel Merk, President of Merk Investments. “When markets seized earlier this year, OUNZ continued to trade with high liquidity and we continued to facilitate deliveries.”
OUNZ offers investors a compelling, convenient and cost-efficient means through which they can buy and hold gold. Launched on May 16, 2014, OUNZ was the first U.S. ETF of its kind to offer investors with the option to take physical delivery of gold bullion in exchange for their ETF shares.1 OUNZ gold is held in fully allocated form in a secure London vault and is the only ETF with a patented process that allows for the conversion of London Bars, which are held by the Trust, into various gold coins and bars available to investors.
“Gold investing is part of VanEck’s DNA and we’ve long made it a point to be able to offer investors a full menu of opportunities through which they can add exposure to gold bullion and gold miner equities,” said Brandon Rakszawski, Director of ETF Product Development with VanEck. “With this fee reduction, OUNZ should be an even more attractive option for those investors seeking gold and for whom the ability to request possession of their gold is an appealing added benefit.”
In addition to OUNZ, VanEck also counts among its funds the world’s largest gold miner ETF,2 the VanEck Vectors® Gold Miners ETF (GDX®), as well as the VanEck Vectors® Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ®). Additionally, the firm also offers the actively managed VanEck International Investors Gold Fund (INIVX), which for more than 50 years has provided exposure to gold mining equities.
Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of June 30, 2020, VanEck managed approximately $56.1 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.
Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.
Commodities and commodity-index linked securities may be affected by changes in overall market movements and other factors such as weather, disease, embargoes, or political and regulatory developments, as well as trading activity of speculators and arbitrageurs in the underlying commodities.
Trust shares trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk and will fluctuate in market value. The value of Trust shares relates directly to the value of the gold held by the Trust (less its expenses), and fluctuations in the price of gold could materially and adversely affect an investment in the shares. The price received upon the sale of the shares, which trade at market price, may be more or less than the value of the gold represented by them. The Trust does not generate any income, and as the Trust regularly issues shares to pay for the Sponsor’s ongoing expenses, the amount of gold represented by each Share will decline over time. Investing involves risk, and you could lose money on an investment in the Trust. For a more complete discussion of the risk factors relative to the Trust, carefully read the prospectus.
The sponsor of the Trust is Merk Investments LLC (the “Sponsor”). Van Eck Securities Corporation and Foreside Fund Services, LLC, provide marketing services to the Trust.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer