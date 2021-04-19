ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:00 | 22.12.2021
Field Solutions Holdings Ltd (ASX:FSG) Completes TasmaNet Acquisition

Field Solutions Holdings (ASX:FSG), Australia’s leading rural, regional and remote telecommunications carrier is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of TasmaNet Pty Ltd and controlled entities.

The transaction completed on Tuesday 21st of December at 4pm.

About Field Solutions Holdings Ltd:

Field Solutions Holdings Limited (ASX:FSG) is dedicated to provide connectivity to Rural and Regional Australia where other providers simply cannot. We employ innovative technologies and a community focused approach which engages local government, businesses and residents to ensure we build where it is most needed. FSG provides, builds, and operates “true broadband networks” specifically for rural, regional, and remote Australia. FSG is a licensed Australian telecommunications carrier and a retail service provider (trading under the brands ‘JustISP,’ TasmaNet and Ant Communications), and a NBN Co Retail and Business Service Provider.

Contact:
Andrew Roberts – CEO
andrew.roberts@fieldsolutions-group.com

Source:
Field Solutions Holdings Ltd

Copyright (C) 2021 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

09:04 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Ifo: Corona trifft Städte ...

08:57 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Kreise: Söder nach Treffen mit ...

08:52 Uhr | 19.04.2021
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Eon nach ...

08:52 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Sitzung des UEFA-Exekutivkomitees ...

08:49 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Aktien Asien: China-Börsen klar ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer