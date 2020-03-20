|
Fifth Third Commits $8.75 Million to Address Effects of COVID-19
Fifth Third today announced an $8.75 million philanthropic commitment to help address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds from the Fifth Third Foundation and the Fifth Third Chicagoland Foundation will be deployed to meet the immediate and long-term needs of the communities served by Fifth Third Bank.
The $8.75 million commitment is being funded by the Fifth Third Foundation and the Fifth Third Chicagoland Foundation. Among the areas to be funded:
$3.25 million for COVID-19 response needs in the regions served by Fifth Third Bank.
$5.5 million in Strengthening our Communities Fund grants to support the long-term sustainability of our economy. This includes funding to support small businesses, affordable housing and homeownership, and economic development.
This $8.75 million commitment of philanthropic funds from the Fifth Third Foundation and the Fifth Third Chicagoland Foundation are in addition to actions already taken by Fifth Third Bank to immediately assist customers in the wake of the pandemic. For information, visit www.53.com/covid19.
