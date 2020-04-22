|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:00 | 22.04.2020
Fifth Third Earns A- for Climate Leadership from CDP
Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq:FITB) today announced it has received a Climate Leadership score of A- from the CDP (formerly known as the Climate Disclosure Project) for its efforts and disclosures related to climate change. Fifth Third’s A- score placed Fifth Third in the top quartile of CDP’s Financial Services Activity Group.
In addition to the CDP score, Fifth Third also published its first Climate-Related Financial Disclosure Report, which outlines some of its work to address the risks and opportunities related to climate change. The online report – which can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at 53.com – provides information on governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets. Fifth Third introduced the document to provide updated information in a readable format informed by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Its publication fulfills a promise made in the company’s 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.
“Fifth Third is proud to have earned a Leadership score of A- in the CDP’s 2019 Climate Change assessment,” said Fifth Third’s Director of Environmental Sustainability Scott Hassell. “For the last several years, a cross-functional team has been reviewing industry best practices and driving changes around climate-related risk, opportunity, strategy, and disclosure.”
Fifth Third was the first Fortune 500 company to achieve 100% renewable solar power through a single project in the U.S. when it powered up the Aulander Holloman Solar Facility in North Carolina in 2019. Fifth Third has established five bold sustainability goals to be achieved by 2022 and has, to date, achieved its goals for 100% renewable power, a 25% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and a 20% reduction in water usage. The company continues to pursue its remaining 2022 goals which are a 25% energy use reduction and a 20% reduction in landfill waste (all relative to a 2014 baseline). More information is expected to be published later this year.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer