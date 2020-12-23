|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:34 | 23.12.2020
FINCA Guatemala Receives Smart Certification for Strong Client Protection Practices
FINCA Guatemala announced it received Smart Certification in recognition of its commitment to client protection. This designation came after a rigorous independent review process where it was found that it upholds industry-leading client protection standards in providing financial services.
FINCA Guatemala joins the FINCA Impact Finance subsidiaries in Armenia, Ecuador, Georgia, Jordan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Nicaragua and Pakistan in receiving this certification from the Smart Campaign, a global initiative promoting prudent, transparent and respectful treatment of clients.
According to Fermín Sánchez, CEO of FINCA Guatemala, “Our customers are at the center of everything we do. Our commitment to responsible finance is more important than ever due to the rapid rise of digital services. Ensuring clients are treated fairly and ethically, and protecting them from becoming over-indebted, remains our primary focus.”
Founded in 1987, FINCA Guatemala serves more than 25,000 customers, nearly 76% of whom are women, throughout the country. The microfinance leader offers a range of financial products including individual and group loans, insurance, remittances, and payments. It serves clients from 25 branches located throughout Guatemala and through expanding digital channels, including cash-in terminals and a proprietary referral app, Soy FINCA.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer