ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
16:00 | 01.06.2020
Fine Craft Co., Ltd.: Excellent Sharpness. Launch of NiNJA at Kickstarter, a Special Japanese Kitchen Knife That Adds Sustainability to Design as an Added Value
Fine Craft Co., Ltd., headquartered in Japan has launched a reasonably priced, high-grade kitchen knife called “NiNJA” on the crowdfunding site Kickstarter on May 29, 2020.
NiNJA was born in Seki City, a town of knives in Gifu Prefecture, Japan. Seki’s kitchen knives are well known in Japan and around the world because of excellent sharpness. For many years, however, the design of conventional kitchen knives has unchanged.
NiNJA retains the same sharpness as the Seki’s knives since the craftsmen carefully cut the blade one by one. Considering it is a natural trend that the design of kitchen knives changes with times, like houses, cars, and fashion and NiNJA was born as a stylish knife. While keeping its great flare for design, NiNJA has added a new value of sustainability through Table for Two (TFT) program.
In addition, in order to make conventional high-grade kitchen knives more accessible to consumers, we have adopted the SPA method, which allows us to cut the distribution margin of middlemen by making EC sales as the main sales method and deliver high-grade NiNJA knives to consumers at a reasonable price.
Friday, May 29, 2020
Campaign period:
Through Friday, July 17, 2020
Early Reservation Special:
40% off for the first 30 people
Details of Benefits (excerpt)
For the first 200 people, one Santoku knife 8,400 yen, 30% off from the list price 12,000 yen (tax included)
For the first 200 people, one Gyuto knife 9,100 yen, 30% off from the list price 13,000 yen (tax included)
For the first 200 people, one petty knife 7,700 yen, 30% off from the list price 11,000 yen (tax included)
For the first 300 people, a NiNJA 3-piece set, 21,600 yen, 40% off from the list price 36,000 yen (tax included)
Santoku
Steel:
Molybdenum vanadium steel (titanium coating)
Handle:
PP resin wrinkle / mirror finish
Structure:
Double-edged
Hardness (HRC):
58 to 61
Country of Product:
Japan
