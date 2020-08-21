|
20:15 | 21.08.2020
Firefighter Grants Available to Fire Departments in Illinois American Water’s Service Areas
Illinois American Water is accepting applications for its 2020 Firefighter Grant Program. Through this program, the company provides financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations in its service areas. Since 2010, Illinois American Water has awarded over $582,000 through 590 grants.
According to Justin Ladner, Illinois American Water President, the program is a natural fit for the local water company. He said, “At Illinois American Water, safety is our top priority – both the safety of our employees and the safety of the communities we serve. Our team works hard to test and operate every fire hydrant annually to support local fire protection and public safety. The firefighter grant program is another way we can work with our local heroes.”
The firefighter grant program, which is in its tenth year, assists firefighters with equipment and training resources. Uniformed professional and volunteer fire departments serving Illinois American Water’s service territory are eligible for a grant of up to $1,000 to cover costs associated with the following:
Personal protective gear
Communications Equipment
Firefighting tools
Water Handling Equipment
Training and related activities/materials used to support community fire protection
Reimbursement for specific fire training classes, including training manuals and workbooks
Fire departments should email a letter of application by Sept. 8, 2020 with the following information:
Description of the organization(s) seeking support
Overview of specific project to be funded and grant amount requested
Community problem/challenges that the project will address
Timeframe for implementation of project
Summary of other sources being approached for support of the project
Project budget
