23:22 | 15.01.2021

First Ever #GrassfedChallenge Encourages Eating Grass-Fed Beef Three Times a Week

With the unprecedented growth of organic, grass-fed meat during the pandemic, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats® is seeking to highlight health and environmental benefits associated with the surge through a new social media campaign called the #GrassfedChallenge, encouraging the consumption of grass-fed beef as part of a regular weekly diet. Organic grass-fed purchases were up 52.1% from March to July 2020 during the pandemic (source: IRI). The #GrassfedChallenge aims to drive the message that including Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats (Panorama), a U.S. beef brand with 34 local ranchers, in just three of 21 meals every week supports a healthier diet and preserves nearly one million acres of non-GMO, organic pasture.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210115005576/en/Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats® is highlighting the health and environmental benefits of grass-fed beef with the first ever #GrassfedChallenge social media campaign to encourage the consumption of grass-fed beef as part of a regular weekly diet. Three meals out of 21 each week supports a healthier diet and preserves nearly one million acres of non-GMO, organic pasture. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), almost half of US adults are dieting at any given time, with January being a traditionally high diet month. With recipes, cooking tips and giveaways, the Panorama Organic #GrassfedChallenge is designed to make healthy eating easier with information on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Grass-fed beef delivers more nutrients and aids in supplemental weight loss. Grass-fed beef has 60% more Omega-3’s, 2x more vitamin A & E, 3x more conjugated linoleic acid (reduces heart disease), less (total) monosaturated fat and a higher concentration of (good) unsaturated fats. “Many of us are seeking foods to prepare at home that hit the bullseye of being both highly nutritious and great tasting during COVID. Those same foods and purchases can directly affect the livelihood of U.S. ranchers. For January and February, we have enlisted our partners in a social media #GrassfedChallenge campaign to eat at least three servings a week of Panorama’s organic, non-GMO, grass-fed beef – that nourishes our body and planet,” said Kay Cornelius, general manager of Panorama Organic Grass-Fed beef. “The more shoppers know, the more impressed they will be with the health and environmental benefits of Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats.” Panorama will provide the grocery list, recipes, order information and locations for purchase on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to help followers stay on track throughout the #GrassfedChallenge. Whole Foods Market offered a promotion on all one-pound grass-fed ground beef in participating markets in the West and Southeast and PerdueFarms.com is offering 15% off with the GRASSFED15 code. Whole30®, G.A.P., ASPCA and many other partners are supporting the effort.

About Panorama Organic Grass-Fed MeatsFounded in 2002, Panorama raises cattle on pastures of grasses, legumes and range forage by family ranchers throughout the United States, representing more than one million acres of USDA Certified Organic land. Panorama cattle are never administered hormones or antibiotics and never fed animal by-products. Panorama Grass-fed Beef can be found throughout the United States at Whole Foods Market, independent retailers, restaurants, food service distributors and purchased direct online at PerdueFarms.com.