18:50 | 15.01.2020

First Responders Children’s Foundation to Receive $25,000 Donation from Cradlepoint FirstConnect Program

Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G Ready wireless edge solutions, today announced that First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) is a recipient of a $25,000 donation as part of Cradlepoint’s FirstConnect™ Program.

Based in New York, FRCF is an organization committed to ensuring that the children of first responders receive the resources necessary to help them thrive. It provides financial support to both children who have lost a parent in the line of duty, as well as families enduring significant financial hardships due to tragic circumstances. FRCF also supports, promotes, and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by law enforcement and firefighting organizations whose purpose is to benefit children or the community. The donation is part of Cradlepoint’s commitment to “Connect & Serve” those who protect and serve and is one of two first responder charities that were selected for contributions in 2019. The presentation event took place at NYFD Ladder 7 station following an executive breakfast in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Cradlepoint FirstConnect™ Program

Cradlepoint’s FirstConnect program eases the challenges often faced by first responder organizations in purchasing, deploying and supporting the company’s edge routing solutions that take advantage of FirstNet and other nationwide public safety broadband networks. These challenges include finding and applying for grant monies to help fund purchases and referrals to logistical and technical resources for installation of in-vehicle routers, training of IT and operational staff, and priority access to knowledgeable support resources around the clock at a moment’s notice. “On behalf of First Responders Children’s Foundation, I would like to thank Cradlepoint for their generous donation in support of our organization. I would also like to thank Cradlepoint’s public safety customers who recognized the work of FRCF and nominated us to be considered for this award,” said Jillian Crane, President, First Responders Children’s Foundation. “Initiatives such as the Cradlepoint FirstConnect program allow FRCF to serve first responders and their families when they need us most. This donation will help support our 2020 programs, including scholarships and grants that we award on a rolling basis throughout the year.” “We are humbled to make this presentation to FRCF, which plays a vital role in the lives of many first responder families,” explained George Mulhern, CEO, Cradlepoint. “Donations made under the FirstConnect program are in honor of our 3,000+ first responder agencies’ customers, and it reflects Cradlepoint’s ongoing commitment to support the public safety community while serving the interests of customers who nominated this charity.”

About First Responders Children’s Foundation

First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) is committed to ensuring that the children of first responders receive the resources necessary to help them thrive. Understanding the sacrifice first responder families make to ensure our safety, FRCF provides strategic support through scholarships and grants while hosting family-friendly events to help establish support networks for first responder families nationwide. More information about FRCF can be found at www.1strcf.org. Follow FRCF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @1strcf.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is the global leader in cloud-delivered wireless edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Cradlepoint’s Elastic Edge™ vision — powered by NetCloud services — provides a blueprint for agile, pervasive and software-driven wireless WANs that leverage 4G and 5G services to connect people, places and things everywhere with reliability, security, and control. More than 27,000 enterprise and government organizations around the world, including 75 percent of the world’s top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and first responders in 25 of the largest U.S. cities, rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical branches, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected. Major service providers use Cradlepoint wireless solutions as the foundation for innovative managed network services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices across EMEA and Australia. Learn more at cradlepoint.com or follow us on Twitter @cradlepoint.

