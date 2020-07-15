|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:23 | 15.07.2020
First TA-branded Franchise Opens in Florida
TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), nationwide operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network, today announced the opening of a new TA travel center in Lake City, Florida. Formerly the Shuttle 75 truck stop, the site is the first TA-branded franchise in Florida, and is located on I-75, Exit 414, at 14197 South US HWY 441.
Amenities at TA Lake City include:
100 truck parking spaces
40 auto parking spaces
9 diesel fueling positions with RFID and DEF at all lanes
Sunoco-branded gasoline
Travel store
13 Showers
Eden Garden Restaurant, Brick Oven Pizza, on-site deli with freshly prepared food options
Laundry room
Transflo scanning
TA Lake City grows the company’s total nationwide network of travel centers to 269.
“The site in Lake City is in a prime location for drivers and we’re happy to offer them our services and amenities,” said Barry Richards, president of TA. “We’re eager to continue partnering with truck stop owners who are excited to grow their already successful businesses.”
TA recently announced plans to rapidly expand its travel center network through franchising. To learn more about franchise opportunities, please visit www.ta-petro.com/franchising.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer