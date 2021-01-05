|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:30 | 05.01.2021
FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ PIPP RFP Auction: Information Sessions for Prospective Bidders on Thursday, January 14, 2021
CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that an RFP auction process will be conducted for FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE: FE) Ohio utilities to procure full requirements service for their Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) customers. The winning PIPP supplier will be obligated to serve all of the PIPP load for the 12-month delivery period June 2021 through May 2022.
The PIPP RFP auction process will be managed by PIPP RFP Manager CRA International, Inc. d/b/a Charles River Associates.
The Information Session for prospective bidders is scheduled for Thursday, January 14, 2021. Instructions to join the Webcast session are available on the PIPP RFP Auction Information Website at www.firstenergypipprfp.com. PIPP Supplier Applications from prospective bidders will be accepted starting January 14 and are due no later than January 29. Bids from Registered Bidders will be submitted on February 8.
Additional information about the auction process can be found at the Information Website at www.firstenergypipprfp.com.
