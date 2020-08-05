ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
2:15 | 06.08.2020
Fish and Seafood Market in Romania 2020-2024 | Expansion of Retail Landscape to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the fish and seafood market in Romania and it is poised to grow by USD 145.04 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200805005773/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fish and Seafood Market in Romania 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Dayseaday Fresh B.V., Negro 2000 SRL, NORDIC IMPORT EXPORT CO SRL, SC Macromex SRL, SC MEDASIMPEX SRL, SC Miadmar HDP SRL, SC Ocean Fish SRL, SC RADAN IMPEX SA, Serpico Trading SRL, and STORE FISH & SEAFOOD SRL are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The expansion of the retail landscape has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Fish and Seafood Market in Romania 2020-2024: Segmentation
Fish and Seafood Market in Romania is segmented as below:

Product

Fresh And Chilled

Ambient

Frozen

Others

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43538Fish and Seafood Market in Romania 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fish and seafood market in Romania report covers the following areas:

Fish and Seafood Market in Romania size

Fish and Seafood Market in Romania trends

Fish and Seafood Market in Romania industry analysis

This study identifies rising awareness about the benefits of seafood consumption as one of the prime reasons driving the fish and seafood market growth in Romania during the next few years.
Fish and Seafood Market in Romania 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the fish and seafood market in Romania, including some of the vendors such as Dayseaday Fresh B.V., Negro 2000 SRL, NORDIC IMPORT EXPORT CO SRL, SC Macromex SRL, SC MEDASIMPEX SRL, SC Miadmar HDP SRL, SC Ocean Fish SRL, SC RADAN IMPEX SA, Serpico Trading SRL, and STORE FISH & SEAFOOD SRL. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fish and seafood market in Romania are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformFish and Seafood Market in Romania 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist fish and seafood market growth in Romania during the next five years

Estimation of the fish and seafood market size in Romania and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fish and seafood market in Romania

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fish and seafood market vendors in Romania
Table Of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape
Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments

Comparison by Product

Fresh and chilled – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ambient – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Frozen – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Supermarkets and hypermarkets – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Convenience stores – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Specialty stores – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer LandscapeMarket DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape
Overview

Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Dayseaday Fresh B.V.

Negro 2000 SRL

NORDIC IMPORT EXPORT CO SRL

SC Macromex SRL

SC MEDASIMPEX SRL

SC Miadmar HDP SRL

SC Ocean fish SRL

SC RADAN IMPEX SA

Serpico Trading SRL

STORE FISH & SEAFOOD SRL
Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200805005773/en/

