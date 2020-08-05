|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:15 | 06.08.2020
Fish and Seafood Market in Romania 2020-2024 | Expansion of Retail Landscape to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the fish and seafood market in Romania and it is poised to grow by USD 145.04 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The expansion of the retail landscape has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Product
Fresh And Chilled
Ambient
Frozen
Others
Distribution Channel
Supermarkets And Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Others
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43538Fish and Seafood Market in Romania 2020-2024: Scope
Fish and Seafood Market in Romania size
Fish and Seafood Market in Romania trends
Fish and Seafood Market in Romania industry analysis
This study identifies rising awareness about the benefits of seafood consumption as one of the prime reasons driving the fish and seafood market growth in Romania during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist fish and seafood market growth in Romania during the next five years
Estimation of the fish and seafood market size in Romania and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the fish and seafood market in Romania
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fish and seafood market vendors in Romania
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Fresh and chilled – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Ambient – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Frozen – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Comparison by Distribution channel
Supermarkets and hypermarkets – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Convenience stores – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Specialty stores – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Dayseaday Fresh B.V.
Negro 2000 SRL
NORDIC IMPORT EXPORT CO SRL
SC Macromex SRL
SC MEDASIMPEX SRL
SC Miadmar HDP SRL
SC Ocean fish SRL
SC RADAN IMPEX SA
Serpico Trading SRL
STORE FISH & SEAFOOD SRL
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer