11:00 | 10.09.2020



Fisher Space Pen Honors America’s First Responders With New “Thin Line” Series



America’s First Responders are essential workers. To honor the men and women on the front lines, Fisher Space Pen Co. introduces its First Responders Series, Matte Black Cap-O-Matic pens emblazoned with a different color line for each profession: White for EMS and medical personnel; Green for Forest Service and conservation personnel; Orange for Search & Rescue personnel; Red for firefighters and Blue for law enforcement officers. View First Responders Series.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200910005252/en/

Fisher Space Pen is donating a portion of sales from its First Responders Series to corresponding charities: Thin White Line to benefit The American Red Cross, Thin Orange Line benefits National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, Thin Green Line benefits the National Park Foundation, Thin Red Line benefits Hope for Heroes, and Thin Blue Line benefits Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS).

Fisher Space Pens are perfect companions for first responders who often work in harsh conditions. The pens’ patented pressurized refill allows them to write upside down, under water, in extreme temperatures from -30 to +250 degrees F (-35 to +121 Celsius), over almost any surface and three times longer than the average pen.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the men and women on the front lines through this difficult time,” says Matt Fisher, Vice President. “Our First Responder Series represents our efforts to contribute to our nation’s brave first responders who sacrifice so much.”

The Non-Reflective Matte Black EMS Cap-O-Matic Space Pen (#M4BMWL). The Thin White Line pen honors the courage of America’s EMS and medical workers.

The Non-Reflective Matte Black Search & Rescue Cap-O-Matic Space Pen (#M4BSROL). The Thin Orange Line pen recognizes the sacrifices of America’s Search & Rescue professionals and volunteers.

The Non-Reflective Matte Black Conservation Cap-O-Matic Space Pen (#M4BGRL). The Thin Green Line pen honors Fish & Game Wardens, Forest Service agents, and conservation personnel.

The Non-Reflective Matte Black Firefighter Cap-O-Matic Space Pen (#M4BFFR). The Thin Red Line Pen embodies everything tough and durable that firefighters stand for.

The Non-Reflective Matte Black Law Enforcement Cap-O-Matic Space Pen (#M4BLEBL). The Thin Blue Line Pen is for Law Enforcement professionals who have always turned to Fisher Space Pen for the most durable and reliable writing instruments.

