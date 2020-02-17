|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:20 | 17.02.2020
Flowserve Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results; Issues 2020 Financial Guidance
Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.
Reported Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.53, up 10.4% and Adjusted EPS[1] of $0.66, up 13.8%
Reported EPS includes pre-tax adjusted items of approximately $27 million, including realignment, transformation, voluntary retirement plan expenses and below-the-line foreign exchange impacts
Adjusted EPS increased 11.9% on a sequential basis
Total bookings were $1.05 billion, up 0.7%, or 1.7% on a constant currency basis
Original equipment bookings were $535 million, or 51% of total bookings, up 4.5%, or 5.3% on a constant currency basis
Aftermarket bookings were $517 million, or 49% of total bookings, down 2.9%, or 1.8% on a constant currency basis
Sales were $1.07 billion, up 8.2%, or 9.3% on a constant currency basis
Original equipment sales were $546 million, up 11.3%, or 12.1% on a constant currency basis
Aftermarket sales were $522 million, up 5.3%, or 6.6% on a constant currency basis
Reported gross and operating margins were 32.7% and 10.0%, respectively
Adjusted gross and operating margins[2] decreased 50 and 10 basis points to 33.2% and 11.8%, respectively
Full Year 2019 Highlights (all comparisons to full year 2018, unless otherwise noted)
Reported EPS of $1.93, up 112.1% and Adjusted EPS[1] of $2.20, up 25.7%
Reported EPS includes pre-tax adjusted items of approximately $54 million, primarily related to realignment and transformation expenses and below-the-line foreign exchange impacts
Total bookings were $4.24 billion, up 5.4%, or 8.1% on a constant currency basis, and included approximately 0.8% negative impact related to divested businesses. Book-to-bill was 1.07.
Original equipment bookings were $2.21 billion, or 52% of total bookings, up 10.9%, or 13.4% on a constant currency basis
Aftermarket bookings were $2.03 billion, or 48% of total bookings, up 0.1%, or 2.9% on a constant currency basis
Backlog at December 31, 2019 was $2.16 billion, up 14.0% versus 2018 beginning backlog
Sales were $3.94 billion, up 2.9%, or 5.4% on a constant currency basis and included approximately 0.8% negative impact related to divested businesses
Original equipment sales were $1.97 billion, up 1.6%, or 3.6% on a constant currency basis
Aftermarket sales were $1.98 billion, up 4.3%, or 7.3% on a constant currency basis
Reported gross and operating margins of 32.8% and 10.3%, respectively
Adjusted gross and operating margins[2] increased 100 and 150 basis points to 33.3% and 11.3%, respectively
“We delivered strong results in 2019 thanks to the hard work and unwavering commitment of our associates,” said Scott Rowe, Flowserve’s president and chief executive officer. “Together, we delivered improved performance for our customers and shareholders, as evidenced by our second consecutive year of adjusted EPS growth exceeding 25%. Flowserve also generated solid cash flow from operations and free cash flow conversion, as we remain committed to continuous improvement in our working capital performance.”
Rowe concluded, “As we begin the second half of the Flowserve 2.0 journey, we now have a strong foundation in place to capitalize on the opportunities in front of us to further transform our operating model and continue our progress towards our long-term targets. While macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty remains, Flowserve’s strong backlog and expectations for continued traction from our growth-oriented transformation initiatives, such as commercial intensity and strike zone, position us well to drive enhanced performance in 2020. We remain fully committed to driving long-term value creation for our customers, associates and shareholders.”
2020 Initial Guidance[3]
Up 3.0% to 5.0%
Reported Earnings Per Share
$2.05 – $2.20
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$2.30 – $2.45
Net interest expense
$45 – $50 million
Adjusted Tax rate
24% – 26%
Flowserve’s 2020 Adjusted EPS target range excludes expected realignment and transformation charges of approximately $40 million, as well as the potential impact of below-the-line foreign currency effects and certain other discrete items. Both the Reported and the Adjusted EPS target range includes the expected revenue increase of approximately 3.0 to 5.0 percent year-over-year, and is based on current foreign currency rates and commodity prices, 2019 year-end backlog, expected bookings levels and market conditions, the reset of annual incentive performance goals, a broad-based merit increase, modest above-the-line negative foreign currency impacts, net interest expense in the range of $45 to $50 million and an adjusted tax rate of 24 to 26 percent. The quarterly phasing of expected 2020 earnings is anticipated to be slightly more second half weighted than Flowserve’s traditional seasonality.
– FX headwind is calculated by comparing the difference between the actual average FX rates of 2018 and the year-end 2018 spot rates both as applied to our 2019 expectations, divided by the number of shares expected for 2019.
Safe Harbor Statement: This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words or phrases such as, “may,” “should,” “expects,” “could,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “forecasts,” “predicts” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, earnings forecasts, statements relating to our business strategy and statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies and anticipated developments concerning our industry, business, operations and financial performance and condition.
The forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on our current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. These statements are only predictions, not guarantees. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from what is forecast in such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the following: a portion of our bookings may not lead to completed sales, and our ability to convert bookings into revenues at acceptable profit margins; changes in global economic conditions and the potential for unexpected cancellations or delays of customer orders in our reported backlog; our dependence on our customers’ ability to make required capital investment and maintenance expenditures; if we are not able to successfully execute and realize the expected financial benefits from our strategic transformation and realignment initiatives, our business could be adversely affected; risks associated with cost overruns on fixed-fee projects and in taking customer orders for large complex custom engineered products; the substantial dependence of our sales on the success of the oil and gas, chemical, power generation and water management industries; the adverse impact of volatile raw materials prices on our products and operating margins; economic, political and other risks associated with our international operations, including military actions, trade embargoes, epidemics or pandemics or changes to tariffs or trade agreements that could affect customer markets, particularly North African, Russian and Middle Eastern markets and global oil and gas producers, and non-compliance with U.S. export/re-export control, foreign corrupt practice laws, economic sanctions and import laws and regulations; increased aging and slower collection of receivables, particularly in Latin America and other emerging markets; our exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, including in hyperinflationary countries such as Venezuela and Argentina; our furnishing of products and services to nuclear power plant facilities and other critical processes; potential adverse consequences resulting from litigation to which we are a party, such as litigation involving asbestos-containing material claims; expectations regarding acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses; our relative geographical profitability and its impact on our utilization of deferred tax assets, including foreign tax credits; the potential adverse impact of an impairment in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; our dependence upon third-party suppliers whose failure to perform timely could adversely affect our business operations; the highly competitive nature of the markets in which we operate; environmental compliance costs and liabilities; potential work stoppages and other labor matters; access to public and private sources of debt financing; our inability to protect our intellectual property in the U.S., as well as in foreign countries; obligations under our defined benefit pension plans; our internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements because of its inherent limitations, including the possibility of human error, the circumvention or overriding of controls, or fraud; the recording of increased deferred tax asset valuation allowances in the future or the impact of tax law changes on such deferred tax assets could affect our operating results; our information technology infrastructure could be subject to service interruptions, data corruption, cyber-based attacks or network security breaches, which could disrupt our business operations and result in the loss of critical and confidential information; ineffective internal controls could impact the accuracy and timely reporting of our business and financial results; and other factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain non-recurring items present additional useful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods, providing investors with a clearer view of the underlying trends of the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, planning and compensation decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. Throughout our materials we refer to non-GAAP measures as “Adjusted.” Non-GAAP financial measures, which may be inconsistent with similarly captioned measures presented by other companies, should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME(Unaudited)Three Months Ended December 31, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
1,068,171
$
986,867
(718,598
)
(665,022
)
349,573
321,845
(244,768
)
(231,869
)
2,425
3,235
107,230
93,211
(12,954
)
(14,516
)
1,915
2,228
(9,521
)
(2,362
)
86,670
78,561
(15,424
)
(14,196
)
71,246
64,365
(1,453
)
(1,262
)
69,793
$
63,103
0.53
$
0.48
0.53
0.48
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)As Reported (a)
1,068,171
$
–
$
–
$
1,068,171
349,573
(4,451
)
(196
)
(3)
354,220
(244,768
)
(4,315
)
(10,287
)
(4)
(230,166
)
107,230
(8,766
)
(10,483
)
126,479
(20,560
)
–
(7,726
)
(5)
(12,834
)
86,670
(8,766
)
(18,209
)
113,645
(15,425
)
5,679
(2)
4,122
(6)
(25,226
)
0.53
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.11
)
$
0.66
0.53
(0.02
)
(0.11
)
0.66
130,863
130,863
130,863
130,863
131,667
131,667
131,667
131,667
986,867
$
–
$
–
$
986,867
321,845
(11,104
)
–
332,949
(231,869
)
513
(13,815
)
(3)
(218,567
)
–
–
–
–
93,211
(10,591
)
(13,815
)
117,617
(14,650
)
–
(2,337
)
(4)
(12,313
)
78,561
(10,591
)
(16,152
)
105,304
(14,197
)
3,211
(2)
10,062
(5)
(27,470
)
0.48
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.05
)
$
0.59
0.48
(0.06
)
(0.05
)
0.58
130,845
130,845
130,845
130,845
131,413
131,413
131,413
131,413
Bookings
$
756.0
$
728.6
Sales
739.5
662.5
Gross profit
245.6
206.1
Gross profit margin
33.2
%
31.1
%
SG&A
146.6
131.1
Segment operating income
101.4
78.2
Segment operating income as a percentage of sales
13.7
%
11.8
%
Bookings
$
298.6
$
318.0
Sales
330.2
325.9
Gross profit
111.8
118.3
Gross profit margin
33.9
%
36.3
%
SG&A
54.4
53.8
Segment operating income
57.3
64.5
Segment operating income as a percentage of sales
17.4
%
19.8
%
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Year Ended December 31,(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
3,944,850
$
3,832,666
$
3,660,831
(2,649,480
)
(2,644,830
)
(2,571,878
)
1,295,370
1,187,836
1,088,953
(899,813
)
(943,714
)
(901,727
)
–
(7,727
)
141,317
10,483
11,143
12,592
406,040
247,538
341,135
(54,980
)
(58,160
)
(59,730
)
8,409
6,465
3,429
(17,619
)
(19,569
)
(21,827
)
341,850
176,274
263,007
(80,070
)
(51,224
)
(258,679
)
261,780
125,050
4,328
(8,112
)
(5,379
)
(1,676
)
253,668
$
119,671
$
2,652
1.94
$
0.91
$
0.02
1.93
0.91
0.02
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES(Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2019(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)As Reported (a)Realignment (1)Other ItemsAs Adjusted Sales
3,944,850
$
–
$
–
$
3,944,850
1,295,370
(17,234
)
(196
)
(3
)
1,312,800
(899,813
)
9,304
(31,331
)
(4
)
(877,786
)
406,040
(7,930
)
(31,527
)
445,497
(64,190
)
–
(14,460
)
(5
)
(49,730
)
341,850
(7,930
)
(45,987
)
395,767
(80,070
)
7,618
(2
)
10,463
(6
)
(98,151
)
1.94
$
–
$
(0.27
)
$
2.21
1.93
–
(0.27
)
2.20
131,034
131,034
131,034
131,034
131,689
131,689
131,689
131,689
3,832,666
$
–
$
–
$
3,832,666
1,187,836
(42,697
)
(7,713
)
(3
)
1,238,246
(943,714
)
(11,235
)
(58,180
)
(4
)
(874,299
)
(7,727
)
–
(7,727
)
(5
)
–
247,538
(53,932
)
(73,620
)
375,090
(71,264
)
–
(18,686
)
(6
)
(52,578
)
176,274
(53,932
)
(92,306
)
322,512
(51,225
)
12,863
(2
)
23,273
(7
)
(87,361
)
0.91
$
(0.31
)
$
(0.53
)
$
1.76
0.91
(0.31
)
(0.53
)
1.75
130,823
130,823
130,823
130,823
131,271
131,271
131,271
131,271
3,007.9
$
2,753.5
$
2,587.4
2,706.3
2,623.3
2,478.7
899.3
775.7
692.1
33.2
%
29.6
%
27.9
%
566.3
578.9
593.0
–
(7.7
)
–
343.5
201.0
112.3
12.7
%
7.7
%
4.5
%
1,240.9
$
1,274.3
$
1,225.7
1,244.0
1,215.8
1,188.1
411.6
416.9
396.7
33.1
%
34.3
%
33.4
%
213.6
215.0
213.6
–
–
141.3
198.0
201.2
323.7
15.9
%
16.5
%
27.2
%
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 – Segment Results(dollars in millions, comparison vs. 2018 fourth quarter and full year, unaudited) FPDFCD4th QtrYTD4th QtrYTDBookings
756.0
$
3,007.9
$
298.6
$
1,240.9
3.8
%
9.2
%
-6.1
%
-2.6
%
4.9
%
12.1
%
-5.3
%
-0.4
%
739.5
$
2,706.3
$
330.2
$
1,244.0
11.6
%
3.2
%
1.3
%
2.3
%
12.7
%
5.7
%
2.2
%
4.6
%
245.6
$
899.3
$
111.8
$
411.6
19.2
%
15.9
%
-5.5
%
-1.3
%
33.2
%
33.2
%
33.9
%
33.1
%
101.4
$
343.5
$
57.3
$
198.0
29.7
%
70.9
%
-11.2
%
-1.6
%
31.1
%
76.0
%
-10.5
%
-0.1
%
13.7
%
12.7
%
17.4
%
15.9
%
104.7
$
341.9
$
61.7
$
204.3
15.6
%
25.9
%
-1.8
%
0.1
%
16.8
%
29.7
%
-1.2
%
1.6
%
14.2
%
12.6
%
18.7
%
16.4
%
1,560.9
$
600.1
670,980
$
619,683
795,538
792,434
272,914
228,579
660,837
633,871
105,101
108,578
2,505,370
2,383,145
572,175
610,096
186,218
–
1,193,010
1,197,640
54,879
44,682
180,805
190,550
227,185
190,164
4,919,642
$
4,616,277
447,582
$
418,893
401,385
391,406
216,541
202,458
11,272
68,218
36,108
–
1,112,888
1,080,975
1,365,977
1,414,829
151,523
–
473,295
459,693
220,991
220,991
501,045
494,551
3,695,862
3,543,007
(2,051,583
)
(2,049,404
)
8,334
7,117
(584,292
)
(573,947
)
1,790,357
1,642,315
25,602
18,465
1,815,959
1,660,780
4,919,642
$
4,616,277
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended December 31,(Amounts in thousands)
261,780
$
125,050
$
4,328
90,619
95,820
101,438
13,862
16,653
17,016
–
7,727
(141,317
)
23,882
19,912
22,820
–
(5,654
)
115,320
(11,224
)
36,052
33,087
2,883
(25,448
)
60,216
(31,058
)
(29,314
)
48,642
(45,939
)
(23,693
)
–
13,289
(7,869
)
32,935
22,870
(4,823
)
12,403
14,390
33,710
–
4,184
(18,248
)
(3,383
)
(39,881
)
(44,314
)
(43,431
)
(6,916
)
15,270
50,992
312,741
190,831
311,066
(66,170
)
(83,993
)
(61,602
)
42,333
6,190
5,435
–
(3,663
)
232,767
(23,837
)
(81,466
)
176,600
(105,000
)
(60,000
)
(60,000
)
–
–
(1,503
)
75,000
–
–
(75,000
)
–
–
4,639
3,377
7,359
(9,281
)
(9,853
)
(19,030
)
(3,900
)
(3,061
)
(6,238
)
(15,000
)
–
–
(99,557
)
(99,416
)
(99,233
)
(1,555
)
(4,331
)
(6,708
)
(229,654
)
(173,284
)
(185,353
)
(7,953
)
(19,843
)
33,970
51,297
(83,762
)
336,283
619,683
703,445
367,162
670,980
$
619,683
$
703,445
66,372
$
87,009
$
59,409
53,607
54,576
56,808
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA(Unaudited)(Amounts in millions, except per share data)2019Quarter4th
1,068.2
$
996.5
$
990.1
$
890.1
349.6
333.7
318.0
294.1
86.7
96.2
82.9
76.1
69.8
68.4
58.2
57.3
0.53
$
0.52
$
0.44
$
0.44
0.53
$
0.52
$
0.44
$
0.44
986.9
$
952.7
$
973.1
$
920.0
321.8
308.5
286.1
271.4
78.6
44.4
28.3
25.0
63.1
28.2
13.2
15.1
0.48
$
0.22
$
0.10
$
0.12
0.48
$
0.21
$
0.10
$
0.12
