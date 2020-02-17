22:20 | 17.02.2020

Flowserve Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results; Issues 2020 Financial Guidance

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights (all comparisons to the 2018 fourth quarter, unless otherwise noted) Reported Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.53, up 10.4% and Adjusted EPS[1] of $0.66, up 13.8% Reported EPS includes pre-tax adjusted items of approximately $27 million, including realignment, transformation, voluntary retirement plan expenses and below-the-line foreign exchange impacts Adjusted EPS increased 11.9% on a sequential basis Total bookings were $1.05 billion, up 0.7%, or 1.7% on a constant currency basis Original equipment bookings were $535 million, or 51% of total bookings, up 4.5%, or 5.3% on a constant currency basis Aftermarket bookings were $517 million, or 49% of total bookings, down 2.9%, or 1.8% on a constant currency basis Sales were $1.07 billion, up 8.2%, or 9.3% on a constant currency basis Original equipment sales were $546 million, up 11.3%, or 12.1% on a constant currency basis Aftermarket sales were $522 million, up 5.3%, or 6.6% on a constant currency basis Reported gross and operating margins were 32.7% and 10.0%, respectively Adjusted gross and operating margins[2] decreased 50 and 10 basis points to 33.2% and 11.8%, respectively Full Year 2019 Highlights (all comparisons to full year 2018, unless otherwise noted) Reported EPS of $1.93, up 112.1% and Adjusted EPS[1] of $2.20, up 25.7% Reported EPS includes pre-tax adjusted items of approximately $54 million, primarily related to realignment and transformation expenses and below-the-line foreign exchange impacts Total bookings were $4.24 billion, up 5.4%, or 8.1% on a constant currency basis, and included approximately 0.8% negative impact related to divested businesses. Book-to-bill was 1.07. Original equipment bookings were $2.21 billion, or 52% of total bookings, up 10.9%, or 13.4% on a constant currency basis Aftermarket bookings were $2.03 billion, or 48% of total bookings, up 0.1%, or 2.9% on a constant currency basis Backlog at December 31, 2019 was $2.16 billion, up 14.0% versus 2018 beginning backlog Sales were $3.94 billion, up 2.9%, or 5.4% on a constant currency basis and included approximately 0.8% negative impact related to divested businesses Original equipment sales were $1.97 billion, up 1.6%, or 3.6% on a constant currency basis Aftermarket sales were $1.98 billion, up 4.3%, or 7.3% on a constant currency basis Reported gross and operating margins of 32.8% and 10.3%, respectively Adjusted gross and operating margins[2] increased 100 and 150 basis points to 33.3% and 11.3%, respectively “We delivered strong results in 2019 thanks to the hard work and unwavering commitment of our associates,” said Scott Rowe, Flowserve’s president and chief executive officer. “Together, we delivered improved performance for our customers and shareholders, as evidenced by our second consecutive year of adjusted EPS growth exceeding 25%. Flowserve also generated solid cash flow from operations and free cash flow conversion, as we remain committed to continuous improvement in our working capital performance.” Rowe concluded, “As we begin the second half of the Flowserve 2.0 journey, we now have a strong foundation in place to capitalize on the opportunities in front of us to further transform our operating model and continue our progress towards our long-term targets. While macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty remains, Flowserve’s strong backlog and expectations for continued traction from our growth-oriented transformation initiatives, such as commercial intensity and strike zone, position us well to drive enhanced performance in 2020. We remain fully committed to driving long-term value creation for our customers, associates and shareholders.” 2020 Initial Guidance[3]

Flowserve is providing Reported and Adjusted EPS guidance for 2020, as well as certain other financial metrics, as shown in the table below.

2020 Target Range

Revenues Up 3.0% to 5.0% Reported Earnings Per Share $2.05 – $2.20 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $2.30 – $2.45 Net interest expense $45 – $50 million Adjusted Tax rate 24% – 26% Flowserve’s 2020 Adjusted EPS target range excludes expected realignment and transformation charges of approximately $40 million, as well as the potential impact of below-the-line foreign currency effects and certain other discrete items. Both the Reported and the Adjusted EPS target range includes the expected revenue increase of approximately 3.0 to 5.0 percent year-over-year, and is based on current foreign currency rates and commodity prices, 2019 year-end backlog, expected bookings levels and market conditions, the reset of annual incentive performance goals, a broad-based merit increase, modest above-the-line negative foreign currency impacts, net interest expense in the range of $45 to $50 million and an adjusted tax rate of 24 to 26 percent. The quarterly phasing of expected 2020 earnings is anticipated to be slightly more second half weighted than Flowserve’s traditional seasonality.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

[1] See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures table for detailed reconciliation of reported results to adjusted measures.

[2] Adjusted gross and operating margins are calculated by dividing adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income, respectively, by revenues. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income are derived by excluding the adjusted items. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures table for detailed reconciliation.

[3] Adjusted 2020 EPS will exclude the Company’s realignment expenses, the impact from other specific one-time events and below-the-line foreign currency effects and utilizes year-end 2019 FX rates and approximately 132 million fully diluted shares. – FX headwind is calculated by comparing the difference between the actual average FX rates of 2018 and the year-end 2018 spot rates both as applied to our 2019 expectations, divided by the number of shares expected for 2019.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. is one of the world’s leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 50 countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services. More information about Flowserve can be obtained by visiting the company’s Web site at www.flowserve.com. Safe Harbor Statement: This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words or phrases such as, “may,” “should,” “expects,” “could,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “forecasts,” “predicts” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, earnings forecasts, statements relating to our business strategy and statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies and anticipated developments concerning our industry, business, operations and financial performance and condition. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on our current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. These statements are only predictions, not guarantees. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from what is forecast in such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the following: a portion of our bookings may not lead to completed sales, and our ability to convert bookings into revenues at acceptable profit margins; changes in global economic conditions and the potential for unexpected cancellations or delays of customer orders in our reported backlog; our dependence on our customers’ ability to make required capital investment and maintenance expenditures; if we are not able to successfully execute and realize the expected financial benefits from our strategic transformation and realignment initiatives, our business could be adversely affected; risks associated with cost overruns on fixed-fee projects and in taking customer orders for large complex custom engineered products; the substantial dependence of our sales on the success of the oil and gas, chemical, power generation and water management industries; the adverse impact of volatile raw materials prices on our products and operating margins; economic, political and other risks associated with our international operations, including military actions, trade embargoes, epidemics or pandemics or changes to tariffs or trade agreements that could affect customer markets, particularly North African, Russian and Middle Eastern markets and global oil and gas producers, and non-compliance with U.S. export/re-export control, foreign corrupt practice laws, economic sanctions and import laws and regulations; increased aging and slower collection of receivables, particularly in Latin America and other emerging markets; our exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, including in hyperinflationary countries such as Venezuela and Argentina; our furnishing of products and services to nuclear power plant facilities and other critical processes; potential adverse consequences resulting from litigation to which we are a party, such as litigation involving asbestos-containing material claims; expectations regarding acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses; our relative geographical profitability and its impact on our utilization of deferred tax assets, including foreign tax credits; the potential adverse impact of an impairment in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; our dependence upon third-party suppliers whose failure to perform timely could adversely affect our business operations; the highly competitive nature of the markets in which we operate; environmental compliance costs and liabilities; potential work stoppages and other labor matters; access to public and private sources of debt financing; our inability to protect our intellectual property in the U.S., as well as in foreign countries; obligations under our defined benefit pension plans; our internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements because of its inherent limitations, including the possibility of human error, the circumvention or overriding of controls, or fraud; the recording of increased deferred tax asset valuation allowances in the future or the impact of tax law changes on such deferred tax assets could affect our operating results; our information technology infrastructure could be subject to service interruptions, data corruption, cyber-based attacks or network security breaches, which could disrupt our business operations and result in the loss of critical and confidential information; ineffective internal controls could impact the accuracy and timely reporting of our business and financial results; and other factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain non-recurring items present additional useful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods, providing investors with a clearer view of the underlying trends of the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, planning and compensation decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. Throughout our materials we refer to non-GAAP measures as “Adjusted.” Non-GAAP financial measures, which may be inconsistent with similarly captioned measures presented by other companies, should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME(Unaudited)Three Months Ended December 31, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)



2019



2018



Sales

$ 1,068,171 $ 986,867

Cost of sales

(718,598 ) (665,022 )

Gross profit

349,573 321,845

Selling, general and administrative expense

(244,768 ) (231,869 )

Net earnings from affiliates

2,425 3,235

Operating income

107,230 93,211

Interest expense

(12,954 ) (14,516 )

Interest income

1,915 2,228

Other income (expense), net

(9,521 ) (2,362 )

Earnings before income taxes

86,670 78,561

Provision for income taxes

(15,424 ) (14,196 )

Net earnings, including noncontrolling interests

71,246 64,365

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,453 ) (1,262 )

Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation

$ 69,793 $ 63,103

Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:Basic

$ 0.53 $ 0.48

Diluted

0.53 0.48 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)As Reported (a)



Realignment (1)



Other Items



As Adjusted Sales

$ 1,068,171 $ – $ – $ 1,068,171

Gross profit

349,573 (4,451 ) (196 ) (3) 354,220

Gross margin



32.7%



–



–



33.2% Selling, general and administrative expense

(244,768 ) (4,315 ) (10,287 ) (4) (230,166 )

Operating income

107,230 (8,766 ) (10,483 ) 126,479

Operating income as a percentage of sales



10.0%



–



–



11.8% Interest and other expense, net

(20,560 ) – (7,726 ) (5) (12,834 )

Earnings before income taxes

86,670 (8,766 ) (18,209 ) 113,645

Provision for income taxes

(15,425 ) 5,679 (2) 4,122 (6) (25,226 )

Tax Rate



17.8%



64.8%



22.6%



22.2% Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation$69,793



$(3,087)$(14,087)$86,967



Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:Basic

$ 0.53 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.66

Diluted

0.53 (0.02 ) (0.11 ) 0.66

Basic number of shares used for calculation

130,863 130,863 130,863 130,863

Diluted number of shares used for calculation

131,667 131,667 131,667 131,667

(a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAPNotes:(1) Represents realignment expense incurred as a result of realignment programs(2) Includes tax impact of items above and exit tax benefit of $4.0 million(3) Represents Voluntary Retirement Program expense(4) Represents $7.0 million related to Flowserve 2.0 transformation efforts and $3.3 million related to voluntary retirement program expense(5) Represents below-the-line foreign exchange impacts(6) Includes tax impact of items above

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)As Reported (a)



Realignment (1)



Other Items



As Adjusted Sales

$ 986,867 $ – $ – $ 986,867

Gross profit

321,845 (11,104 ) – 332,949

Gross margin



32.6%



–



–



33.7% Selling, general and administrative expense

(231,869 ) 513 (13,815 ) (3) (218,567 )

Loss on sale of business

– – – –

Operating income

93,211 (10,591 ) (13,815 ) 117,617

Operating income as a percentage of sales



9.4%



–



–



11.9% Interest and other expense, net

(14,650 ) – (2,337 ) (4) (12,313 )

Earnings before income taxes

78,561 (10,591 ) (16,152 ) 105,304

Provision for income taxes

(14,197 ) 3,211 (2) 10,062 (5) (27,470 )

Tax Rate



18.1%



30.3%



62.3%



26.1% Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation$63,103



$(7,380)$(6,090)$76,573



Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:Basic

$ 0.48 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.59

Diluted

0.48 (0.06 ) (0.05 ) 0.58

Basic number of shares used for calculation

130,845 130,845 130,845 130,845

Diluted number of shares used for calculation

131,413 131,413 131,413 131,413

(a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAPNotes:(1) Represents realignment expense incurred as a result of realignment programs(2) Includes tax impact of items above(3) Represents Flowserve 2.0 transformation efforts(4) Represents below-the-line foreign exchange impacts(5) Includes tax impact of items above and a $5.7 million tax benefit related to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017

SEGMENT INFORMATION(Unaudited) FLOWSERVE PUMP DIVISIONThree Months Ended December 31,

(Amounts in millions, except percentages)

2019



2018

Bookings $ 756.0 $ 728.6 Sales 739.5 662.5 Gross profit 245.6 206.1 Gross profit margin 33.2 % 31.1 % SG&A 146.6 131.1 Segment operating income 101.4 78.2 Segment operating income as a percentage of sales 13.7 % 11.8 %

FLOW CONTROL DIVISIONThree Months Ended December 31,

(Amounts in millions, except percentages)

2019



2018

Bookings $ 298.6 $ 318.0 Sales 330.2 325.9 Gross profit 111.8 118.3 Gross profit margin 33.9 % 36.3 % SG&A 54.4 53.8 Segment operating income 57.3 64.5 Segment operating income as a percentage of sales 17.4 % 19.8 % CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Year Ended December 31,(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)



2019



2018



2017



Sales

$ 3,944,850 $ 3,832,666 $ 3,660,831

Cost of sales

(2,649,480 ) (2,644,830 ) (2,571,878 )

Gross profit

1,295,370 1,187,836 1,088,953

Selling, general and administrative expense

(899,813 ) (943,714 ) (901,727 )

Gain (loss) on sale of businesses

– (7,727 ) 141,317

Net earnings from affiliates

10,483 11,143 12,592

Operating income

406,040 247,538 341,135

Interest expense

(54,980 ) (58,160 ) (59,730 )

Interest income

8,409 6,465 3,429

Other income (expense), net

(17,619 ) (19,569 ) (21,827 )

Earnings before income taxes

341,850 176,274 263,007

Provision for income taxes

(80,070 ) (51,224 ) (258,679 )

Net earnings, including noncontrolling interests

261,780 125,050 4,328

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

(8,112 ) (5,379 ) (1,676 )

Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation

$ 253,668 $ 119,671 $ 2,652

Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:Basic

$ 1.94 $ 0.91 $ 0.02

Diluted

1.93 0.91 0.02 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES(Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2019(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)As Reported (a)Realignment (1)Other ItemsAs Adjusted Sales

$ 3,944,850 $ – $ – $ 3,944,850

Gross profit

1,295,370 (17,234 ) (196 ) (3 ) 1,312,800

Gross margin



32.8%



–



–



33.3% Selling, general and administrative expense

(899,813 ) 9,304 (31,331 ) (4 ) (877,786 )

Operating income

406,040 (7,930 ) (31,527 ) 445,497

Operating income as a percentage of sales



10.3%



–



–



11.3% Interest and other expense, net

(64,190 ) – (14,460 ) (5 ) (49,730 )

Earnings before income taxes

341,850 (7,930 ) (45,987 ) 395,767

Provision for income taxes

(80,070 ) 7,618 (2 ) 10,463 (6 ) (98,151 )

Tax Rate



23.4%



96.1%



22.8%



24.8% Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation$253,668



$(312)$(35,524)$289,504



Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:Basic

$ 1.94 $ – $ (0.27 ) $ 2.21

Diluted

1.93 – (0.27 ) 2.20

Basic number of shares used for calculation

131,034 131,034 131,034 131,034

Diluted number of shares used for calculation

131,689 131,689 131,689 131,689

(a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAPNotes:(1) Represents realignment (expense) income incurred as a result of realignment programs. Income in selling, general and administrative due to gains from the sales of non-strategic manufacturing facilities that are included in our Realignment Programs(2) Includes tax impact of items above and exit tax benefit of $4.0 million(3) Represents Voluntary Retirement Program expense(4) Represents $28.0 million related to Flowserve 2.0 transformation efforts and $3.3 million related to voluntary retirement program expense(5) Represents below-the-line foreign exchange impacts(6) Includes tax impact of items above

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES(Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2018(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)As Reported (a)Realignment (1)Other ItemsAs Adjusted Sales

$ 3,832,666 $ – $ – $ 3,832,666

Gross profit

1,187,836 (42,697 ) (7,713 ) (3 ) 1,238,246

Gross margin



31.0%



–



–



32.3% Selling, general and administrative expense

(943,714 ) (11,235 ) (58,180 ) (4 ) (874,299 )

Gain on sale of business

(7,727 ) – (7,727 ) (5 ) –

Operating income

247,538 (53,932 ) (73,620 ) 375,090

Operating income as a percentage of sales



6.5%



–



–



9.8% Interest and other expense, net

(71,264 ) – (18,686 ) (6 ) (52,578 )

Earnings before income taxes

176,274 (53,932 ) (92,306 ) 322,512

Provision for income taxes

(51,225 ) 12,863 (2 ) 23,273 (7 ) (87,361 )

Tax Rate



29.1%



23.9%



25.2%



27.1% Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation$119,671



$(41,069)$(69,033)$229,773



Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:Basic

$ 0.91 $ (0.31 ) $ (0.53 ) $ 1.76

Diluted

0.91 (0.31 ) (0.53 ) 1.75

Basic number of shares used for calculation

130,823 130,823 130,823 130,823

Diluted number of shares used for calculation

131,271 131,271 131,271 131,271

(a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAPNotes:(1) Represents realignment expense incurred as a result of realignment programs(2) Includes tax impact of items above(3) Represents $7.7 million related to IPD divestiture write-down of assets(4) Represents $9.7 million related to IPD divestiture write-down of assets, $7.3 million related to implementation costs for the adoption of ASC 606 and $41.2 million related to Flowserve 2.0 transformation efforts(5) Represents IPD loss on sale of business(6) Represents below-the-line foreign exchange impacts(7) Includes tax impact of items above and a $5.7 million tax benefit related to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017

SEGMENT INFORMATION(Unaudited) FLOWSERVE PUMP DIVISIONYear Ended December 31,(Amounts in millions, except percentages)



2019



2018



2017



Bookings

$ 3,007.9 $ 2,753.5 $ 2,587.4

Sales

2,706.3 2,623.3 2,478.7

Gross profit

899.3 775.7 692.1

Gross profit margin

33.2 % 29.6 % 27.9 %

SG&A

566.3 578.9 593.0

Loss on sale of businesses

– (7.7 ) –

Segment operating income

343.5 201.0 112.3

Segment operating income as a percentage of sales

12.7 % 7.7 % 4.5 %

FLOW CONTROL DIVISIONYear Ended December 31,(Amounts in millions, except percentages)



2019



2018



2017



Bookings

$ 1,240.9 $ 1,274.3 $ 1,225.7

Sales

1,244.0 1,215.8 1,188.1

Gross profit

411.6 416.9 396.7

Gross profit margin

33.1 % 34.3 % 33.4 %

SG&A

213.6 215.0 213.6

Gain on sale of businesses

– – 141.3

Segment operating income

198.0 201.2 323.7

Segment operating income as a percentage of sales

15.9 % 16.5 % 27.2 % Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 – Segment Results(dollars in millions, comparison vs. 2018 fourth quarter and full year, unaudited) FPDFCD4th QtrYTD4th QtrYTDBookings

$ 756.0 $ 3,007.9 $ 298.6 $ 1,240.9

– vs. prior year

3.8 % 9.2 % -6.1 % -2.6 %

– on constant currency

4.9 % 12.1 % -5.3 % -0.4 %

Sales

$ 739.5 $ 2,706.3 $ 330.2 $ 1,244.0

– vs. prior year

11.6 % 3.2 % 1.3 % 2.3 %

– on constant currency

12.7 % 5.7 % 2.2 % 4.6 %

Gross Profit

$ 245.6 $ 899.3 $ 111.8 $ 411.6

– vs. prior year

19.2 % 15.9 % -5.5 % -1.3 %

Gross Margin (% of sales)

33.2 % 33.2 % 33.9 % 33.1 %

– vs. prior year (in basis points)210 bps360 bps(240) bps(120) bps Operating Income

$ 101.4 $ 343.5 $ 57.3 $ 198.0

– vs. prior year

29.7 % 70.9 % -11.2 % -1.6 %

– on constant currency

31.1 % 76.0 % -10.5 % -0.1 %

Operating Margin (% of sales)

13.7 % 12.7 % 17.4 % 15.9 %

– vs. prior year (in basis points)190 bps500 bps(240) bps(60) bps Adjusted Operating Income *

$ 104.7 $ 341.9 $ 61.7 $ 204.3

– vs. prior year

15.6 % 25.9 % -1.8 % 0.1 %

– on constant currency

16.8 % 29.7 % -1.2 % 1.6 %

Adj. Oper. Margin (% of sales)*

14.2 % 12.6 % 18.7 % 16.4 %

– vs. prior year (in basis points)50 bps230 bps(60) bps(40) bps Backlog

$ 1,560.9 $ 600.1

* Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin exclude realignment charges and other specific discrete items

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31,



December 31, (Amounts in thousands, except par value)



2019



2018



ASSETSCurrent assets:Cash and cash equivalents

$ 670,980 $ 619,683

Accounts receivable, net

795,538 792,434

Contract assets, net

272,914 228,579

Inventories, net

660,837 633,871

Prepaid expenses and other

105,101 108,578

Total current assets

2,505,370 2,383,145

Property, plant and equipment, net

572,175 610,096

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

186,218 –

Goodwill

1,193,010 1,197,640

Deferred taxes

54,879 44,682

Other intangible assets, net

180,805 190,550

Other assets, net

227,185 190,164

Total assets

$ 4,919,642 $ 4,616,277

LIABILITIES AND EQUITYCurrent liabilities:Accounts payable

$ 447,582 $ 418,893

Accrued liabilities

401,385 391,406

Contract liabilities

216,541 202,458

Debt due within one year

11,272 68,218

Operating lease liabilities

36,108 –

Total current liabilities

1,112,888 1,080,975

Long-term debt due after one year

1,365,977 1,414,829

Operating lease liabilities

151,523 –

Retirement obligations and other liabilities

473,295 459,693

Shareholders’ equity:Common shares, $1.25 par value

220,991 220,991

Shares authorized – 305,000Shares issued — 176,793 and 176,793, respectivelyCapital in excess of par value

501,045 494,551

Retained earnings

3,695,862 3,543,007

Treasury shares, at cost – 46,262 and 46,237 shares, respectively

(2,051,583 ) (2,049,404 )

Deferred compensation obligation

8,334 7,117

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(584,292 ) (573,947 )

Total Flowserve Corporation shareholders’ equity

1,790,357 1,642,315

Noncontrolling interests

25,602 18,465

Total equity

1,815,959 1,660,780

Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,919,642 $ 4,616,277 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended December 31,(Amounts in thousands)



2019



2018



2017



Cash flows – Operating activities:Net earnings, including noncontrolling interests

$ 261,780 $ 125,050 $ 4,328

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:Depreciation

90,619 95,820 101,438

Amortization of intangible and other assets

13,862 16,653 17,016

Loss (gain) on disposition of businesses

– 7,727 (141,317 )

Stock-based compensation

23,882 19,912 22,820

Provision for U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017

– (5,654 ) 115,320

Foreign currency, assets impairment and other non-cash adjustments

(11,224 ) 36,052 33,087

Change in assets and liabilities:Accounts receivable, net

2,883 (25,448 ) 60,216

Inventories, net

(31,058 ) (29,314 ) 48,642

Contract assets, net

(45,939 ) (23,693 ) –

Prepaid expenses and other assets, net

13,289 (7,869 ) 32,935

Contract liabilities

22,870 (4,823 ) 12,403

Accounts payable

14,390 33,710 –

Accrued liabilities and income taxes payable

4,184 (18,248 ) (3,383 )

Retirement obligations and other

(39,881 ) (44,314 ) (43,431 )

Net deferred taxes

(6,916 ) 15,270 50,992

Net cash flows provided (used) by operating activities

312,741 190,831 311,066

Cash flows – Investing activities:Capital expenditures

(66,170 ) (83,993 ) (61,602 )

Proceeds from disposal of assets

42,333 6,190 5,435

(Payments for) proceeds from disposition of businesses

– (3,663 ) 232,767

Net cash flows provided (used) by investing activities

(23,837 ) (81,466 ) 176,600

Cash flows – Financing activities:Payments on long-term debt

(105,000 ) (60,000 ) (60,000 )

Payments of deferred loan costs

– – (1,503 )

Proceeds from short-term financing

75,000 – –

Payments on short-term financing

(75,000 ) – –

Proceeds under other financing arrangements

4,639 3,377 7,359

Payments under other financing arrangements

(9,281 ) (9,853 ) (19,030 )

Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation

(3,900 ) (3,061 ) (6,238 )

Repurchases of common shares

(15,000 ) – –

Payments of dividends

(99,557 ) (99,416 ) (99,233 )

Other

(1,555 ) (4,331 ) (6,708 )

Net cash flows provided (used) by financing activities

(229,654 ) (173,284 ) (185,353 )

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(7,953 ) (19,843 ) 33,970

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

51,297 (83,762 ) 336,283

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

619,683 703,445 367,162

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$ 670,980 $ 619,683 $ 703,445

Income taxes paid (net of refunds)

$ 66,372 $ 87,009 $ 59,409

Interest paid

53,607 54,576 56,808 CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA(Unaudited)(Amounts in millions, except per share data)2019Quarter4th



3rd



2nd



1stSales

$ 1,068.2 $ 996.5 $ 990.1 $ 890.1

Gross profit

349.6 333.7 318.0 294.1

Earnings before income taxes

86.7 96.2 82.9 76.1

Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation

69.8 68.4 58.2 57.3

Earnings per share (1):Basic

$ 0.53 $ 0.52 $ 0.44 $ 0.44

Diluted

$ 0.53 $ 0.52 $ 0.44 $ 0.44

2018Quarter4th



3rd



2nd



1stSales

$ 986.9 $ 952.7 $ 973.1 $ 920.0

Gross profit

321.8 308.5 286.1 271.4

Earnings before income taxes

78.6 44.4 28.3 25.0

Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation

63.1 28.2 13.2 15.1

Earnings per share (1):Basic

$ 0.48 $ 0.22 $ 0.10 $ 0.12

Diluted

$ 0.48 $ 0.21 $ 0.10 $ 0.12

(1) Earnings per share is computed independently for each of the quarters presented. The sum of the quarters may not equal the total year amount due to the impact of changes in weighted average quarterly shares outstanding.



