12:00 | 24.01.2020

Fluence Expands EMEA Footprint with Horticulture Partners in Papenburg, Germany

Fluence by OSRAM (Fluence), a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and agriculture production, announced today it is expanding its presence in the Emsland region of Germany through partnerships with growers and other horticulture specialists operating out of Papenburg.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200124005109/en/Friedrich Schulz’s 5.5 hectare farm—which grows herbs year-round in addition to lettuce, peppers and chives—utilizing VYPR 2p fixtures. (Photo: Business Wire)

Given Papenburg’s decades-long history of attracting horticulture experts, Fluence’s innovative lighting solutions for horticulture are a natural fit for the region’s tomato, cucumber, leafy greens and herb growers.

Forging connections with Papenburg’s horticultural leadersElektro Evers, an engineering firm specializing in greenhouse technology, is Fluence’s exclusive systems integrator in the Papenburg region. Elektro Evers assists customers with installing, integrating and maintaining Fluence’s horticulture lighting systems. The company’s managing director, Norbert Bröring, says Fluence’s partnership is well-suited for the region. “We are excited to collaborate with Fluence and bring the team’s deep horticulture lighting expertise to Papenburg’s growers,” Bröring said. “As an extension of German lighting innovator OSRAM, we know we’ve found the right partner in Fluence. Together, our advanced solutions will empower customers to cultivate plants under optimal conditions while mitigating energy demands.” Papenburg’s Gartenbauzentrale—a 100-hectare food cooperative representing 49 family farms—recommends Fluence’s LED solutions to help members produce high-quality, consistent herbs and vegetables throughout the year. The energy savings resulting from LED use also enables Gartenbauzentrale members to apply for EU funding granted for resource conservation. “Our members seek the most innovative, reliable technology for their farms,” said Marco Lüpken, head of controlling for Gartenbauzentrale. “High and consistent product quality as well as year-round predictable yields are key in our business. Fluence’s precise, high-intensity lighting solutions enable our growers to meet and exceed their growth goals efficiently with better-tasting plants.”

Investing in advanced technology: Greenhouse growers capitalize on LEDs

Friedrich Schulz’s 5.5 hectare farm—which grows herbs year-round in addition to lettuce, peppers and chives—utilizes VYPR 2p fixtures with PhysioSpec Greenhouse spectra across 3,000 square meters of lettuce crop. “Switching from high pressure sodium lights to Fluence’s LED lights doubled our light intensity, leading to faster, more efficient grow cycles,” Schulz said. “The red lettuce grown under Fluence’s technology produced enhanced coloration within the first week alone. Fluence lighting achieves larger, higher quality yields while also keeping us energy efficient.” For Reiner Borrmann, leveraging VYPR 2p lights with his basil crop yielded more flavorful, intense-tasting basil after replacing his greenhouse’s HPS lighting fixtures. Borrmann’s farm includes 4 hectares of greenhouse space. “The energy efficiency allows us to grow more compact crops in less time, and the lights help us observe the plants’ natural colors,” Borrmann said. Fluence’s general manager of EMEA, Timo Bongartz, said that implementing new LED systems is a decisive factor for a grower’s economic success. “We are delighted to become an integral part of Papenburg’s cultivation ecosystem to enable growers to succeed in an extremely competitive environment,” Bongartz said. “With our horticulture lighting solutions, they are producing higher- and better-quality yields in less time while garnering significant energy savings. We’re delighted to nurture these partnerships through continued collaboration in the region.” For more information on Fluence and its solutions for commercial agriculture, visit www.fluence.science.

About Fluence by OSRAM

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of OSRAM, creates the most powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is the leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market and is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world’s top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers. Fluence global headquarters are based in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. For more information about Fluence, visit https://fluence.science.

